Weekend Review: 'Gilmore Girls' Revival, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Lake Trip and More

Over the weekend, a return to Stars Hollow was discussed, two of our favorite couples were especially cute and the grandfather of Michelle Williams' daughter, Matilda, reacted to her secret marriage.

Here's a recap of the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend!

Gilmore Girls May Return to Netflix: Though more episodes of Gilmore Girls have not been "discussed at all," according to Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix, the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, knows that they are "very big fans of Gilmore Girls." Holland's ambiguous answer was given during the Television Critics Association press tour over the weekend, and comes after the release of the four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

After a cryptic tweet from the network following the revival's initial release, fans can still hold on to some hope about a potential return to Stars Hollow.

Jennifer Lopez Sends Alex Rodriguez the Sweetest Birthday Message: The triple-threat star celebrated her boyfriend's 43rd birthday over the weekend with a touching post on social media.

“I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you... you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” Lopez wrote in part alongside a video montage of the couple's time together.

The former Yankees player's big day came just days after the duo celebrated J.Lo's 49th birthday with an intimate party. “For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve," A-Rod wrote as part of a touching message at the time.

Celebrities Mourn the Death of Annabelle Neilson: Stars including Kate Moss, Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell and Liv Tyler came out on Friday to say goodbye to the former Ladies of London star. Moss and Campbell both reportedly spoke at the late model's service, while Bloom was spotted arriving on a motorcycle. The 49-year-old star passed away in London, England, on July 12, reportedly from natural causes.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Take a Lake Trip: The adorable couple -- along with Stefani's three sons -- spent the weekend in Oklahoma, the 42-year-old country crooner's home state. Stefani, 48, shared pics from their time together on Lake Texoma with her boys, giving fans a peek at their boating adventures. This isn't the first time the couple has spent time in Oklahoma. Back in June, Shelton celebrated his birthday there, along with the No Doubt singer and her three sons.

Heath Ledger's Father Speaks Out Following Michelle Williams' Secret Marriage: After news broke last week that the 37-year-old actress married musician Phil Elverum earlier this month, Kim Ledger -- the father of Williams' late ex-boyfriend with whom she shared a daughter, 12-year-old Matilda -- showed his support.

"We are terribly happy, it is great," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "She's very private and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her]."

