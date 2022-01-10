West Elm Deals: Save Up to 70% on Furniture and Bedding

There's arguably no better time to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor than at the beginning of a new year. Between the clearance sales, updated interior design trends and the desire for a change of "at-home" scenery (especially for those still working from home), it's the perfect season to give your spaces a much-needed makeover. And fortunately, there are a number of trendy home furniture stores that are currently offering a plethora of can't-miss deals -- including West Elm.

For a limited time, shoppers can peruse through some of West Elm's trendiest home pieces that are now marked down for up to 70% off. Who says revamping your interior space has to come at a hefty cost?

From stylish furniture pieces like couches, desk chairs and other outdoor essentials, to sleek lighting fixtures, area rugs, dining room tables, mirrors, accent pillows, bathroom staples, storage must-haves (perfect for all of your new organizational goals), bedding sets, colorful art pieces and wall fixtures, gardening tools and so much more, you'll find everything you need to seamlessly update your home -- and on a feasible budget, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals now available at West Elm on furniture, bedding and more. Plus, check out the best Amazon products to upgrade your home organization in 2022 and beyond.

Sculptural Glass Pendant West Elm Sculptural Glass Pendant Light up your home with the "build your own" bulbs available at West Elm -- in elegant glass pendant shapes, no less. $70 $66 Buy Now

Frame Counter Table West Elm Frame Counter Table This walnut-colored dining table boasts a farmhouse chic aesthetic that can make it the centerpiece of any home gathering space. $799 $599 Buy Now

Metalwork Nightstand West Elm Metalwork Nightstand Keep all of your essentials close with this versatile metalwork nightstand. $349 $279 Buy Now

