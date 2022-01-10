Shopping

West Elm Deals: Save Up to 70% on Furniture and Bedding

By ETonline Staff
There's arguably no better time to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor than at the beginning of a new year. Between the clearance sales, updated interior design trends and the desire for a change of "at-home" scenery (especially for those still working from home), it's the perfect season to give your spaces a much-needed makeover. And fortunately, there are a number of trendy home furniture stores that are currently offering a plethora of can't-miss deals -- including West Elm.

For a limited time, shoppers can peruse through some of West Elm's trendiest home pieces that are now marked down for up to 70% off. Who says revamping your interior space has to come at a hefty cost?

From stylish furniture pieces like couches, desk chairs and other outdoor essentials, to sleek lighting fixtures, area rugs, dining room tables, mirrors, accent pillows, bathroom staples, storage must-haves (perfect for all of your new organizational goals), bedding sets, colorful art pieces and wall fixtures, gardening tools and so much more, you'll find everything you need to seamlessly update your home -- and on a feasible budget, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals now available at West Elm on furniture, bedding and more. Plus, check out the best Amazon products to upgrade your home organization in 2022 and beyond. 

Lush Velvet Comforter and Shams
Lush Velvet Comforter
West Elm
Lush Velvet Comforter and Shams
Jump into the velvet trend with this plush comforter and sham bedding set -- available in multiple colors.
$50$25
Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters
Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters
West Elm
Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters
Bring some life into your home (plus some extra style flair) with these mid-century wood planters -- now on sale.
$180$144
European Flax Linen Cotton Pick Stitch Quilt
European Flax Linen Cotton Pick Stitch Quilt
West Elm
European Flax Linen Cotton Pick Stitch Quilt
Cozy up in this quilt and sham set from West Elm -- made of European linen and cotton.
$200$160
Ladder Shelf Wall Desk
Ladder Shelf Wall Desk
West Elm
Ladder Shelf Wall Desk
Organize and display all of your home office essentials in style with this creative (and space-saving) ladder shelf wall desk.
$299$284
Crewel Landscape Pillow Cover
Crewel Landscape Pillow Cover
West Elm
Crewel Landscape Pillow Cover
Incorporate a pop of color into any space with these desert sunset-inspired accent pillow covers.
$48$45
Paulo Bent Ply Leather Chair
Paulo Bent Ply Leather Chair
West Elm
Paulo Bent Ply Leather Chair
Sit back, relax and enjoy the wonder of your home with this sleek, ply leather chair.
$1,499$1,424
Sculptural Glass Pendant
Sculptural Glass Pendant
West Elm
Sculptural Glass Pendant
Light up your home with the "build your own" bulbs available at West Elm -- in elegant glass pendant shapes, no less.
$70$66
Frame Counter Table
Frame Counter Table
West Elm
Frame Counter Table
This walnut-colored dining table boasts a farmhouse chic aesthetic that can make it the centerpiece of any home gathering space.
$799$599
Andes Side Storage Bed
Andes Side Storage Bed
West Elm
Andes Side Storage Bed
Talk about an all-in-one product -- this cozy bed frame also boasts built-in storage space.
$2,299$2,184
Metalwork Nightstand
Metalwork Nightstand
West Elm
Metalwork Nightstand
Keep all of your essentials close with this versatile metalwork nightstand.
$349$279
Mid-Century Heathered Basketweave Wool Rug
Mid-Century Heathered Basketweave Wool Rug
West Elm
Mid-Century Heathered Basketweave Wool Rug
This best-selling, wool rug from West Elm is now marked down -- but only for a limited time.
$315$252
Metal Frame Oversized Round Mirror
Metal Frame Oversized Round Mirror
West Elm
Metal Frame Oversized Round Mirror
This oversized mirror features a sleek metal frame, plus it includes a snap screw and anchor for seamless wall mounting.
$499$399

