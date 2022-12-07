The 2022 holiday season has officially kicked off and that means now it's time to start thinking about shopping for those on your gift list this year. Finding the time to purchase thoughtful presents can be hard in between all the festive parties with friends, ugly Christmas sweater competitions, and family gatherings. But what if we told you there was a one-stop shop to find a gift that everyone on your list will love? Sounds too good to be true, but it's not: lululemon has great gifts for both men and women that they can use again and again.

lululemon is one of our favorite places to shop when we want to treat ourselves. When it comes to holiday gifting, lululemon offers cozy outerwear, stylish shoes, and great presents under $50 for those on a budget. For the man or woman who has everything, snag them the super popular Everywhere Belt Bag while it's still in stock. Even if your loved one is not athletic, they'll love an adorable beanie to wear all winter. And for those that do like to get their sweat on, a new pair of running shoes offered in almost endless combinations will easily match their style.

Shop lululemon Gifts

To help get your gifting genius flowing, we've picked out our top finds from lululemon's wide selection of fabulous gift ideas. Below, find a little something for everyone on your list.

Best lulemon Gifts for Women

Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie lululemon Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie This isn't your average beanie, it will keep you extra warm as it's lined with fleece and it has cashmere woven into the cotton for a luxurious upgrade. The pompom on top brings it all together making one stylish and adorable cap. $64 Buy Now

Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger These breezy lightweight joggers won't cling to you like other fabrics. The have regular side pockets and zipper pockets built-in so you can keep your items secure even when you're active. $98 Buy Now

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe If the runners in your life don't already have this shoe, they'll want it. Its expertly cushioned to soften the impact of running and the springy material moves you forward. $148 Buy Now

Best lululemon Gifts for Men

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Made from a soft and breathable terry fabric, this is one cozy hoodie. With 10 color options, you're sure to find a shade everyone on your list will love. $128 Buy Now

Soft Knit Overshirt lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt It's your classic flannel, but with extra stretch and sweat-wicking fabric. But the best feature of this shirt is that the fabric is made from responsibly sourced wood-based materials. $128 Buy Now

Wunder Puff Mittens lululemon Wunder Puff Mittens Insulated with down, these gloves are extremely warm. If you need to use your phone, just pull down the top half to expose your fingers. $78 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

24 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget: Shop Top Gifts Ideas She'll Actually Love

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are On Sale Now

Celeb-Inspired Leather and Faux Leather Leggings for Any Occasion

Alo Yoga Legging Deals: Shop Celebrity-Loved Alo Yoga Styles on Sale

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall