14 Corset Tops Inspired by TikTok's Hottest Fashion Trend

All truly great trends eventually find their way back around to mainstream fashion. And with the help of TikTok (aka Gen Z's style bible), many clothing fads of the '90s and early '00s have been given a new chance at life — with corset tops and bustiers proving to be the latest Y2K-inspired fashion obsessions for both celebrities and TikTok users alike.

Corset tops have always been a classic fashion piece — as in, dating back to the Victorian and Regency eras-type-of-classic. (Perhaps we have Bridgerton to thank for the style's comeback?) And what was once regarded as a controversial, often oppressive tool has since been re-embraced as a lingerie staple — celebrated for its shape-giving structure, flattering elegance and ability to make even the simplest of outfits sexier.

Not only is the boudoir trend having a major moment right now, but its fashion resurgence also comes just in time for the upcoming spring season too. Whether you're pairing a pretty, black corset top with a sleek pair of denim or a pencil skirt for a more polished daytime look, or you’re dressing up a sheer silk bustier with leggy leather for a night out, the top provides so much outfit versatility.

Ahead, peruse through ET Style's picks for the cutest corset tops for spring and beyond — with trending styles from Reformation, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Alo Yoga, SKIMS, H&M, Amazon and more. Looking to treat your wardrobe to a full refresh in honor of the new season? We're way ahead of you! Check out 2022's chicest sandal trends, shop the 18 best spring jackets to sport this season and peek at our favorite, TikTok-approved finds (besides corset tops, obviously).

SKIMS Glissenette Cropped Corset SKIMS SKIMS Glissenette Cropped Corset Kim Kardashian has arguably had more of an influence in the comeback of corset tops than anyone. And naturally, her shape-wear company SKIMS, makes some pretty cozy styles. $68 Buy Now

