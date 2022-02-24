Shopping

14 Corset Tops Inspired by TikTok's Hottest Fashion Trend

By Kyley Warren‍
Corset Tops for Spring 2022
All truly great trends eventually find their way back around to mainstream fashion. And with the help of TikTok (aka Gen Z's style bible), many clothing fads of the '90s and early '00s have been given a new chance at life — with corset tops and bustiers proving to be the latest Y2K-inspired fashion obsessions for both celebrities and TikTok users alike.

Corset tops have always been a classic fashion piece — as in, dating back to the Victorian and Regency eras-type-of-classic. (Perhaps we have Bridgerton to thank for the style's comeback?) And what was once regarded as a controversial, often oppressive tool has since been re-embraced as a lingerie staple — celebrated for its shape-giving structure, flattering elegance and ability to make even the simplest of outfits sexier.

@ellacunningham_ Victoria’s Secret corset top DUPES!💗 #bridgerton#fashiontiktok#bridgertonvibes#corset#corsettops#outfits#outfitideas#dupes#victoriassecret♬ thank u, next - Vitamin String Quartet

Not only is the boudoir trend having a major moment right now, but its fashion resurgence also comes just in time for the upcoming spring season too. Whether you're pairing a pretty, black corset top with a sleek pair of denim or a pencil skirt for a more polished daytime look, or you’re dressing up a sheer silk bustier with leggy leather for a night out, the top provides so much outfit versatility. 

Ahead, peruse through ET Style's picks for the cutest corset tops for spring and beyond — with trending styles from Reformation, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Alo Yoga, SKIMS, H&M, Amazon and more. Looking to treat your wardrobe to a full refresh in honor of the new season? We're way ahead of you! Check out 2022's chicest sandal trends, shop the 18 best spring jackets to sport this season and peek at our favorite, TikTok-approved finds (besides corset tops, obviously).

Modegal Women's Vintage Mesh Bustier Corset Top
Modegal Women's Vintage Mesh Bustier Corset Top
Amazon
Modegal Women's Vintage Mesh Bustier Corset Top
Pair this best-selling structured corset top from Amazon with a relaxed pair of baggy jeans or a sleek pair of sexy leather leggings for a vibrant spring outfit.
$34
Susupeng Sleeveless T-Shirt Corset Top
Susupeng Sleeveless T-Shirt Corset Top
Amazon
Susupeng Sleeveless T-Shirt Corset Top
The boudoir fashion trend gets a more modern touch with this cozy, t-shirt-inspired corset top.
$18
Superdown Savanah Bustier Top
Superdown Savanah Bustier Top
Revolve
Superdown Savanah Bustier Top
Unleash your wild side with this leopard print bustier top from Revolve.
$58
JLUXLABEL Croc Embossed Faux Leather Corset
JLUXLABEL Croc Embossed Faux Leather Corset
Nordstrom
JLUXLABEL Croc Embossed Faux Leather Corset
Whether you're pairing this corset top with pants, a skirt or even styling it into a dress, this edgy faux-leather corset will help elevate any outfit with a sexy touch.
$62
WeWoreWhat Denim Corset
WeWoreWhat Denim Corset
Revolve
WeWoreWhat Denim Corset
It doesn't get more '00s than a form-fitting, denim corset top (see Britney Spears' 2001 denim corset dress for proof).
$79
SKIMS Glissenette Cropped Corset
SKIMS Glissenette Cropped Corset
SKIMS
SKIMS Glissenette Cropped Corset
Kim Kardashian has arguably had more of an influence in the comeback of corset tops than anyone. And naturally, her shape-wear company SKIMS, makes some pretty cozy styles.
$68
Misguided Plus Size Burgundy Faux Leather Corset
Misguided Plus Size Burgundy Faux Leather Corset
Misguided
Misguided Plus Size Burgundy Faux Leather Corset
The classic corset top just got even sexier with this style's faux leather material.
$52$26
ASOS Hourglass Satin Corset Top
ASOS Hourglass Satin Corset Top
Nordstrom
ASOS Hourglass Satin Corset Top
This shape-giving black bustier top from ASOS Design boasts an effortless sexiness to it.
$23$16
Alo Yoga Airbrush Corset Tank Top
Alo Yoga Airbrush Corset Tank Top
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Airbrush Corset Tank Top
This steel blue, mesh corset tank top boasts an athletic flair that makes it perfect for hitting the gym or gearing up for a fashionable night out.
$72
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Convertible Corset
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Convertible Corset
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Convertible Corset
This isn't your typical corset top (thankfully). With convertible straps, the nylon-made corset can be styled several different (and still totally sexy) ways.
$65
H&M Bustier Crop Top
H&M Bustier Crop Top
H&M
H&M Bustier Crop Top
Cropped and khaki green — this corset top is just one of several sleek bustier top styles that's available at H&M and perfect for the upcoming spring season.
$40
Reformation Macy Denim Bustier Top
Reformation Macy Denim Bustier Top
Reformation
Reformation Macy Denim Bustier Top
Flowered and empowered! This strapless denim bustier is as ethereal as it is effortlessly sexy.
$128
STAUD Alice Corset Crop Top
STAUD Alice Corset Crop Top
Nordstrom
STAUD Alice Corset Crop Top
It doesn't get prettier or more spring-friendly than this Alice Corset Crop Top from STAUD.
$245
PrettyLittleThing Fuchsia Tie Dye Structured Corset Top
PrettyLittleThing Fuchsia Tie Dye Structured Corset Top
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Fuchsia Tie Dye Structured Corset Top
Let the bright colors of spring bloom in your own closet with this Fuchsia Tie Dye Structured Corset Top number from PrettyLittleThing.
$48

