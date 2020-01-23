The two hottest teams in football are battling it out for the Lombardi Trophy! Super Bowl LIV is upon us, pitting Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. It's the first Big Game in four years not to feature Tom Brady, and ends a 50-year drought for the Chiefs (that's Super Bowl IV!) since their last appearance. To finish setting the stage, with a victory, the Niners would etch their sixth Super Bowl win, tying the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the all-time leaders.

While you plan your Super Bowl party, making sure your kitchen is stocked with chips, dip and beverages, make sure to take note of how you'll be watching the game. Here's everything to keep in mind for Super Bowl 2020, from the start time, channel, streaming information, halftime show performers and more.

When is the Super Bowl? Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The game is airing live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to watch/stream: This year, the Super Bowl airs on Fox for cable subscribers. Fans can also watch at FOXSports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Live streaming TV services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT&T Now will also carry the game.

Who is singing the national anthem?Demi Lovato will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," one of two major performances she has coming up, ahead of her GRAMMYs return the following weekend.

Who is playing the halftime show? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are joining forces to deliver Miami the performance of a lifetime! Read on here for everything J.Lo and Shakira have shared about the show, which is being produced in part by JAY-Z.

What other major Super Bowl festivities are happening? A lot! Lizzo and Harry Styles will be performing at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party on Friday, Jan. 31 at Miami's Meridian Island, as well as GRAMMY-winning producer Mark Ronson. Tickets available on TicketMaster.com.

A bunch of performers, including Snoop Dogg, Dan + Shay, Meek Mill, Meg Thee Stallion and DJ Khaled will be playing the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-night event kicking off on Jan. 30.

For a complete guide of all the Super Bowl pregame events and parties, check out our complete guide.

In the meantime, get ready to sit back and watch those commercials! For now, watch below for more of what J.Lo has to tease about the Super Bowl halftime show.

