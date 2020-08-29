Amazon Sale: Take $50 Off This Tory Burch Handbag

You can never have too many handbags! Tory Burch has hot discounts on handbags as part of the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The fashion sale is on now to make up for Amazon Prime Day being delayed indefinitely, and features unmissable bargains from fashion brands like Kate Spade, Levi's and Tanya Taylor.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

As part of the summer fashion sale, select designs of the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote range are discounted by 25%, meaning select styles are down to $180.32 from the usual $258 retail price. The totes come with magnetic snaps for closure and feature the Tory Burch logo.

Made with coated canvas, it measures 17.25 inches by 11.5 inches -- which means plenty of space to stash the scarf, sweater and headband you already snagged in the Amazon Big Summer Sale 2020!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Head over and pick a design now!

Women's Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch/Amazon Women's Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag? REGULARLY $258 $208 at Amazon

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tory Burch Sale: Up to 70% Off Shoes, Handbags, Clothing

Amazon Just Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags Are on Sale at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Adidas Apparel Is on Sale at Amazon