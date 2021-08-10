Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

Not ready to let go of your cozy loungewear just yet? Neither are we! And as luck would have it, along with school supplies and backpacks, stylish loungewear pieces are discounted at Amazon's Back to School Sale. It's offering big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

This is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel,Uggs,Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find at Amazon's Back to School Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, and jewelry. Shop now to get the best discounts!

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best loungewear deals from the Amazon's Back to School Sale.

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Amazon's Back to School Deals on Skechers

Back to School: The Best Face Masks for Kids

25 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look

The Best Tie Dye Clothes for Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic Yet Cozy

Nasty Gal Sale: Take 55% Off Everything Sitewide

The Best Tie Dye -- Clothes, Shoes, Bags, Accessories and More

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

Related Gallery