Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 70% on Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses, Wallets and More
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at the Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, kids shoes, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Fall Sale.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Candace is made with Saffiano leather, encrusted in glitter and has14k gold tone hardware.
The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch.
This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.
This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last.
This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $110, while supplies last.
Get this deal while it lasts. Take 28% off the Kate Spade Margaux Medium Tote, which comes in five different colors.
The Kate Spade Glitter Joeley Small Satchel is adorned with GLITTER (which will not come off--which is important). This handbag comes with an adjustable crossbody strap so that you can carry it by the two leather handles or via the crossbody strap.
Kate Spade's Maise Robinson Street Satchel is a steal at $119 (while supplies last). This handbag comes in two colors: roseycheeks and black.
Kate Spade's Jeanne Crossbody Shoulder Handbag is made of pebbled leather with light gold-tone hardware and an adjustable crossbody strap. This purse comes in five different colors.
These Kate Spade Sonia Pumps glitter like no other shoes you have in your closet.
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag but also you can use the gold chain as a handbag. This purse comes in four different patterns, too.
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last.
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
This Kate Spade New York Portable Soft Cooler Lunch Bag has a silver insulated interior lining a storage pocket and a zip closure. It is very lightweight, travel friendly and comes in four different colors and styles.
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint.
Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.
Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a birthday bud or yourself from the Nordstrom Sale event.
This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price.
These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 70% off, while supplies last.
