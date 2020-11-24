News

Best Holiday Masks to Give and Wear This Season

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Holiday Shopping Face Masks Stock Photo
Holiday Shopping Face Masks

The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go. 

Walmart, Target, Old Navy, NordstromKohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. 

For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers. 

With Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.

Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask
Whoopi
Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask
Nordstrom
Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask
Whoopi
Whoopi Goldberg is spreading a little holiday cheer with her line of embroidered reusable face masks that are available in a variety of different designs.
Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask
TheTeesShop
Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask
Etsy
Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask
TheTeesShop
Make it a Charlie Brown Christmas with this adorable handmade face mask. 
Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack
SantaSafe
SantaSafe (2 Pack) Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume
Walmart
Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack
SantaSafe
Channel Santa Claus with a beard costume face mask. 
Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask
Johnson & Murphy
Johnson & Murphy Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask
Nordstrom
Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask
Johnson & Murphy
Fashion meets function with this stylish Hanukkah face mask with adjustable ear loops. 
Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask
Top It Off
Top it off Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask
Walmart
Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask
Top It Off
This affordable Reindeer print face mask, with elastic straps and rubber adjusters, is suitable for ages 2 years old and up.
REGULARLY $20
Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles
DecorByGLDesigns
Etsy, Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket with Kinara, Candles & Principles
Etsy
Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles
DecorByGLDesigns
Celebrate and educate with a custom printed cotton face mask that lists the seven principles of Kwanzaa. 
Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah
HG Designs Ltd
HGDesignsLtd Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah
Etsy
Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah
HG Designs Ltd
These handmade, eco-friendly, fitted face masks are made from breathable cotton, with two layers of fabric for better filtration.
Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Echo
Bloomingdale's Echo Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Echo
Bloomingdale's soft, cotton, triple-layer holiday face masks feature elastic ear loops, and a filter pocket.
Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack
Old Navy
Old Navy, Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Santa Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack
Old Navy
Old Navy’s triple-layer cloth holiday masks include a mixture of solid colors and holiday designs. 
Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack
Medrespiria
Medrespiria Disposable Face Mask, 10pc
Amazon
Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack
Medrespiria
Disposable, dust proof, three-ply masks in a fun holiday print.
Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask
Maskwalla Boutique
MaskwallaBoutique Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask
Etsy
Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask
Maskwalla Boutique
Handcrafted, washable, reusable face mask complete with a silver adhesive nose wire, and adjustable ear loops.
Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
LebonYard
LebonYard Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
Amazon
Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
LebonYard
These Christmas face masks are made from eco-friendly material. 
3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask
WeddingStar Store
WeddingStar Store 3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask
Amazon
3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask
WeddingStar Store
Make a statement with this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cotton face mask, which features three layers of protection, and a flexible wire nose band to prevent fogging when you wear glasses.
2020 Grinch Face Mask
D Diana Dickson
D. Diana Disk 2020 Grinch Face Mask
Amazon
2020 Grinch Face Mask
D Diana Dickson
A perfect gag gift for the Grinch in your life. 

