Best Holiday Masks to Give and Wear This Season
The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go.
Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers.
With Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.
Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Early Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More
230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit & More
Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Levi's Jeans
Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Holiday Gifts
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands
Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell & More
Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers