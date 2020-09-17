Shopping

Best Loungewear Deals at the Amazon Sale

By ETonline Staff
Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon's Sale continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home. 

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals. 

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.

REGULARLY $55

Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life

A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

Tapered Velour Joggers
find.
find. Tapered Velour Joggers
Amazon
Tapered Velour Joggers
find.

Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. 

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual

This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. 

REGULARLY $20

Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual

A jumpsuit reserved for nights in. 

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual

A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. 

EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes

Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please. 

REGULARLY $16

 

