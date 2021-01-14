Best Sales to Shop Over the Long Weekend
New year? You definitely need some new clothes, and we know which retailers are spending the three-day weekend putting on the best sales. Coach, Kate Spade and Diane von Furstenberg have put out promo codes that will save you a bundle. Whether you're trading your soft pants for jeans (finally) or swapping slippers for real shoes, Gap, J.Crew, Madewell, Levi's, Chinese Laundry and Reebok have got you covered. Can't be bothered to remember a promo code? We know which stores are offering deals on sale and clearance items — no promo code necessary. Keep reading to see what promo codes you need to know (or don't) to access the best sales to shop over Martin Luther King Day weekend.
Get 25% off when you spend $100 and 30% off when you spend $150 or more, using the promo code SAVEMORE.
The fashion retailer is offering 50% off of all sale styles, plus 50% off face masks when you use the promo code SAVE.
Shoppers receive 30% off sale styles when they use the promo code NOSUNDAYSCARIES.
Gap shoppers can take an extra 50% off sale using the promo code BIGSALE. For a limited time, shoppers will also get an extra 20% off regular price items when they use the promo code ADDIT.
The clothing retailer is offering an extra 50% off of their sale items and 30% off of their full-price styles when shoppers use the promo code EPIC.
Use the promo code THISISIT for up to 60% off sale items from Kate Spade.
Weekend shoppers can take an extra 50% off Levi's sale styles by using the promo code LASTCALL at checkout.
Madewell's sale section is an extra 40% off this weekend when you use the promo code GIGANTIC.
Take an extra 20% off select items from Matches with the promo code EXTRA20 when you shop online this weekend.
Use the promo code GETDOWN to score an extra 50% off on sale items from Reebok.
The brand's warehouse sale includes up to 80% off sale items. Shoppers will receive 15% off beauty and wellness products as well as 20% off activewear items when they use the promo code BESTYOU at checkout.
Sales you don't need a code for:
Get up to 60% off clearance items.
Their end of the season sale has some prices marked down to 50% off.
Up to 60% off sale items.
Get up to 40% off sale items.
Amazon
The site is offering daily deals on everything this weekend.
Get up to 60% off sale items.
The retailer is offering up to 75% off select styles.
During their wardrobe refresh event score up to 50% off must-have items.
Shop an extra 50% off clearance, and 30 to 40% off full-price items through Jan. 18.
Their winter sale event includes deals up to 50% off.
Get up to 60% off certain items when you shop this weekend.
Clearance items are an extra 50% off this weekend.
Farfetch
Get up to 60% off when you shop this weekend.
Sale items are up to 70% off.
Take up to 50% off new markdowns and select styles.
Select items are 50% off.
The water bottle brand is offering 25% off these select colors: Spearmint, Hibiscus, Sunflower, Watermelon.
Take an extra 50% off all sale items.
The retailer is offering up to 60% off all clearance goods.
Shop their designer sale for up to 70% off.
Take up to 75% off site-wide this weekend.
Take up to 40% off on sale styles.
Nordstrom's sale section is up to 60% off.
The retailer's end of the season sale is up to 60% off.
Take 50% off outlet items and up to 45% off on fitness gear and apparel.
Shop the New Year sale and take 50% off all items. VIPs get 2 for $29 bras and bralettes.
Sale items are marked down up to 70% off.
Get up to 50% off during the retailer's semi-annual sale.
Shop the end of season sale for up to 70% off.
Amazon's New Year Sale: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More
Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off
Amazon's New Year Sale for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG, More
Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale: Up to 60% Off Your Favorite Brands