Best Sales to Shop Over the Long Weekend

New year? You definitely need some new clothes, and we know which retailers are spending the three-day weekend putting on the best sales. Coach, Kate Spade and Diane von Furstenberg have put out promo codes that will save you a bundle. Whether you're trading your soft pants for jeans (finally) or swapping slippers for real shoes, Gap, J.Crew, Madewell, Levi's, Chinese Laundry and Reebok have got you covered. Can't be bothered to remember a promo code? We know which stores are offering deals on sale and clearance items — no promo code necessary. Keep reading to see what promo codes you need to know (or don't) to access the best sales to shop over Martin Luther King Day weekend.

Chinese Laundry

Get 25% off when you spend $100 and 30% off when you spend $150 or more, using the promo code SAVEMORE.

Coach

The fashion retailer is offering 50% off of all sale styles, plus 50% off face masks when you use the promo code SAVE.

Diane von Furstenberg

Shoppers receive 30% off sale styles when they use the promo code NOSUNDAYSCARIES.

Gap

Gap shoppers can take an extra 50% off sale using the promo code BIGSALE. For a limited time, shoppers will also get an extra 20% off regular price items when they use the promo code ADDIT.

J. Crew

The clothing retailer is offering an extra 50% off of their sale items and 30% off of their full-price styles when shoppers use the promo code EPIC.

Kate Spade

Use the promo code THISISIT for up to 60% off sale items from Kate Spade.

Levi’s

Weekend shoppers can take an extra 50% off Levi's sale styles by using the promo code LASTCALL at checkout.

Madewell

Madewell's sale section is an extra 40% off this weekend when you use the promo code GIGANTIC.

MatchesFashion

Take an extra 20% off select items from Matches with the promo code EXTRA20 when you shop online this weekend.

Reebok

Use the promo code GETDOWN to score an extra 50% off on sale items from Reebok.

Verishop

The brand's warehouse sale includes up to 80% off sale items. Shoppers will receive 15% off beauty and wellness products as well as 20% off activewear items when they use the promo code BESTYOU at checkout.

Sales you don't need a code for:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Get up to 60% off clearance items.

Adidas

Their end of the season sale has some prices marked down to 50% off.

Alice + Olivia

Up to 60% off sale items.

Alo Yoga

Get up to 40% off sale items.

Amazon

The site is offering daily deals on everything this weekend.

Athleta

Get up to 60% off sale items.

Backcountry

The retailer is offering up to 75% off select styles.

Banana Republic

During their wardrobe refresh event score up to 50% off must-have items.

Bloomingdale’s

Shop an extra 50% off clearance, and 30 to 40% off full-price items through Jan. 18.

Bonobos

Their winter sale event includes deals up to 50% off.

Everlane

Get up to 60% off certain items when you shop this weekend.

Express

Clearance items are an extra 50% off this weekend.

Farfetch

Get up to 60% off when you shop this weekend.

Goop

Sale items are up to 70% off.

H&M

Take up to 50% off new markdowns and select styles.

Herschel

Select items are 50% off.

Hydroflask

The water bottle brand is offering 25% off these select colors: Spearmint, Hibiscus, Sunflower, Watermelon.

Lucky Brand

Take an extra 50% off all sale items.

Macy’s

The retailer is offering up to 60% off all clearance goods.

Moda Operandi

Shop their designer sale for up to 70% off.

Neiman Marcus

Take up to 75% off site-wide this weekend.

Nike

Take up to 40% off on sale styles.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's sale section is up to 60% off.

Rag & Bone

The retailer's end of the season sale is up to 60% off.

REI

Take 50% off outlet items and up to 45% off on fitness gear and apparel.

Savage x Fenty

Shop the New Year sale and take 50% off all items. VIPs get 2 for $29 bras and bralettes.

SSENSE

Sale items are marked down up to 70% off.

Sunglass Hut

Get up to 50% off during the retailer's semi-annual sale.

Uniqlo

Shop the end of season sale for up to 70% off.

