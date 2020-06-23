Shopping

Best Summer Loungewear Deals From Amazon Big Style Sale

best loungewear deals
Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale, continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home. 

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses. 

Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is brimming with a range of deals on apparel, accessories and shoes from favorite brands such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi and Tory Burch

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals. 

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. 

REGULARLY $55

Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE

A hoodie from Champion is a loungewear staple. 

REGULARLY $38.22

Tapered Velour Joggers
find.
find. Tapered Velour Joggers
Amazon
Tapered Velour Joggers
find.

Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. 

REGULARLY $23.92

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual

This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. 

REGULARLY $20

Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual

A jumpsuit reserved for nights in. 

REGULARLY $29.99

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual

A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. 

REGULARLY $24.07

Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings
Core 10
Core 10 Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings
Amazon
Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings
Core 10

Everyday leggings for working out, lounging around and everything in between. 

REGULARLY $24.83

The Meridian Dress
Z Supply
Z Supply The Meridian Dress
Amazon
The Meridian Dress
Z Supply

A lightweight, slinky jersey tank dress. 

REGULARLY $58

Cotton Spandex Jersey Crossback Bra
American Apparel
American Apparel Cotton Spandex Jersey Crossback Bra
Amazon
Cotton Spandex Jersey Crossback Bra
American Apparel

A wireless cotton bra for a comfortable, barely-there feel. 

REGULARLY $14

EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes

Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please. 

REGULARLY $16

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

