Black Friday is officially here and today marks arguably the biggest shopping event of the year. With plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more, we've got you covered with all the best deals available. If you're looking to do some holiday shopping, numerous retailers have Black Friday sales right now featuring unbelievable markdowns.

Black Friday can get a little hectic, so we've found the best deals to take advantage of this year and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Beloved department stores Macy's and Nordstrom are tried and true destinations for fashion and beauty sales, while Amazon and Samsung are our go-to's for all things tech. And if you're looking to update your home ahead of the holidays, Wayfair, Walmart, and Our Place are offering discounts on furniture, cookware, and decor.

With so many sales going on, there's no better time to treat yourself or save on gifts for all of your loved ones before it's too late. Below, we've gathered everything you need to know in order to score the best Black Friday deals of the season.

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop Now

Shop Samsung's Black Friday deals on their impressive lineup of phones, TVs, appliances, tablets, and Galaxy Watches.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get $225 off instantly and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $375 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Walmart has been dropping new deals each week all month, but the last rollout before Black Friday itself just dropped. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event is slashing prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Walmart Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair. $259 $144 Buy Now

Thousands of Black Friday deals have dropped at Best Buy. You can also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping now with significant savings during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Best Buy LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. $1,300 $570 Shop Now

Samsung 55" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 55" The Frame TV Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. $1,500 $1,000 Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals to Shop Now

Prepare for the holidays with epic deals from top brands on this seasons' must-have products. Discounts can be found site wide on November 24 and 25, but some of their best savings per Amazon will be on YETI, Samsung, adidas, and Peloton. There's plenty of great deals to shop before Black Friday on clothing, shoes, and, and activewear.

Outdoor Voices is running their Black Friday sale with 70% off select items and 30% off sitewide, including discounts on our favorite leggings, sports bras, fleece pullovers, and more.

MegaFleece Snap Up Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Cold winter days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function. $138 $97 Shop Now

SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices' highest impact legging is made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. $98 $34 Shop Now

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods. $138 $97 Shop Now

Nordstrom is discounting your favorite clothing brands like The North Face and Nike, as well as offering discounts on top shoe brands like UGG, Tory Burch, and Hunter.

Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants Nordstrom Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple. $75 $50 Buy Now

Coach Outlet's Black Friday deals are unreal. Not only are there amazing steal like 70% on the designer totes, wallets, watches, and sunglasses, but now you can take an extra 25% off for double the discounts.

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $105 Buy Now

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier. $450 $135 Buy Now

alice + olivia is offering 25% off most of their chic ready-to-wear clothing worn by stars including Meghan Markle, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Nicky Hilton, and more, from November 23 to November 28.

The modern-performance fashion brand filled with ski wear, ready-to-wear clothing items, and accessories for men and women, is offering 25% off site wide from November 23 to November 28.

The beach and lifestyle brand made up of high quality swimwear and fashionable, multipurpose apparel in premium fabrics is offering 40% select styles from November 21 to November 28.

The boho-chic brad filled with dresses, kimonos, sweaters, swim, accessories, homeware, and more, is offering 25% off site wide from November 23 to November 28.

Save up to 70% on the Los Angeles-based, handmade fine jewelry line. From everyday picks to special occasion gems, there's just the gift to add a little sparkle to the season.

The Best Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Give your bedroom a refresh this weekend with 25% off all of Brooklinen's sheets, comforters, duvets, and more bedding

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $157 Shop Now

Luxe Duvet Cover Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover Bigger duvet buttons and corner ties make the Luxe Duvet Cover an easy choice for your new bed covering. $149 $112 Shop Now

The Black Friday sale at Our Place is offering savings up to 30% on their best selling products. In addition to their most popular items, you can shop cookware, tableware, and bundles. The Oven Pan, which Drew Barrymore personally recommends, is now over $30 off and the cult-favorite, 8-in-1 Always Pan, is discounted by $50.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $95 Buy Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $115 Buy Now

Each week leading up to Black Friday, Macy's has been adding newly discounted items. The savings span all their departments from clothing, home, jewelry, tech, and beauty. All their Black Friday specials will be dropped on November 20, with incredible deals like 60% off premium luggage, up to 70% off designer suits, and up to 50% off beauty and fragrances.

You can start shopping Early Black Friday Doorbuster Deals for up to 80% off at Wayfair now. With seasonal decoration, furniture, and home appliances all marked down, you can get your home ready for the holidays by taking advantage of these Wayfair steals. Start shopping these incredible deals here.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Now

ILIA Beauty ILIA ILIA Beauty To celebrate Black Friday, take 20% off everything at ILIA Beauty. From Super Serum Skin Tint to the beloved Multi-Stick, this is a rare Black Friday beauty sale you don't want to miss. 20% OFF ILIA Shop Now

MAC Cosmetics MAC Cosmetics MAC Cosmetics MAC's official Holiday Deal sale is usually a special kit, but right now you can save 30% when you shop in store & online. $30 OFF MAC COSMETICS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Sephora’s Cyber Week Sale feature up to 50% off beloved brands like Fenty Beauty, KVD, Ole Henriksen, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore's Black Friday event is here! Save 30% off all orders with code JOY. UP TO 30% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE JOY Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Ward off wrinkles, banish blemishes, hydrate, exfoliate, and more while taking 50% off Kiehl's best-sellers collection of skin, hair, and body products plus an additional 25% off everything now for their Black Friday sale. 50% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Tatcha Tatcha Tatcha Tatcha's Cyber Sale is happening now and you can take 25% off every product with the code CYBER22. Also enjoy a 2-piece mystery gift with $100+ order or a 4-piece mystery gift with $200+ order! 25% OFF TATCHA WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Kosas' Holiday Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is up to 25% off sitewide. Take 15% off order under $50, 20% off orders over $50, and 25% off orders of $100 or more. UP TO 25% OFF KOSAS Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Tarte Cosmetics Tarte Cosmetics Tarte's Cyber Event sale is taking 30% off site-wide with free shipping when you use the coupon code CYBERSZN through November 29. 30% OFF TARTE WITH CODE CYBERSZN Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Shop Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday Sale now, offering 30% off everything and get free shipping on all orders using code FRIYAY. 30% OFF BENEFIT COSMETICS WITH CODE FRIYAY Shop Now

Saie Saie Saie You don't want to miss Saie's only sale of the year! While it lasts, take 25% off sitewide + get a free Mascara 101 after you spend $50 with discount. 25% OFF SAIE Shop Now

TULA Skincare TULA TULA Skincare Shop Tula's Black Friday sale for 30% off all of the brand's nourishing, refining, and revitalizing skincare essentials like brightening eye balms, Vitamin C serums, and more. 30% OFF TULA SKINCARE Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Save 35% off site-wide at Bear with code BF35. Every Bear mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial and has a lifetime warranty. This Black Friday mattress sale is Bear's biggest sale ever.

At Birch's Fall into Bed sale, you can take $400 off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free pillows with code BLACKFRIDAY400.

Casper's Black Friday deals have come early. Save up to $800 on Casper mattresses. Plus, save 25% on all full-price sheets.

Kick off the cozy season with 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

DreamCloud's Black Friday sale is taking 25% off everything and including $599 worth of cooling pillows, a Bamboo Rayon Blend sheet set, and mattress protector.

Layla's Black Friday Sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.

Take up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with early access to their Black Friday sale. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress with this Fall Sale exclusive.

The Mattress Firm Black Friday Sale is offering up to 50% off mattresses from top brands like Serta, Beautyrest, and Sealy. Save up to $700 on your mattress with King beds at Queen prices and a free adjustable base.

During the Nolah Early Black Friday Sale, take up to $700 off all Nolah mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of nearly $900.

Use code SAVE750 to take $750 off any Puffy mattress. Every Puffy mattress also includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and sheet set.

Score up to $300 off Purple mattresses, plus $500 off an adjustable base.

Shop Saatva's Black Friday sale to save up to $525 and even more when you bundle. Check out the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, with over 50 options to customize firmness just the way you like it.

