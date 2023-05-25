Memorial Day is right around the corner and if you're still searching for your favorite handbag of the summer, Coach's Sale has major deals on stylish handbags and accessories that will make the perfect additions to your summer wardrobe. From now until May 29, Coach is taking up to 40% off full-price styles, including best-selling shoulder and crossbody bags, totes, satchels and more. The sale is only here for a limited time, so act fast to score incredible savings on designer handbags and accessories to elevate your summer outfits.

Shop 40% off Coach

The Coach sale has newly marked-down styles discounted even further and must-have bags available for under $250. In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote and Cara Satchel on sale. Plus, there are tons of trendy shoulder bags on sale, like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag so we've rounded up the best savings to take advantage of this Memorial Day.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Memorial Day Sale to find the perfect summer handbag.

Cara Satchel Coach Cara Satchel Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with Coach's pool-colored Cara Satchel. $395 $237 Shop Now

