Shopping

Coach's Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Handbags and More Summer Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach 4th of July Sale
Coach

Memorial Day is right around the corner and if you're still searching for your favorite handbag of the summer, Coach's Sale has major deals on stylish handbags and accessories that will make the perfect additions to your summer wardrobe. From now until May 29, Coach is taking up to 40% off full-price styles, including best-selling shoulder and crossbody bags, totes, satchels and more. The sale is only here for a limited time, so act fast to score incredible savings on designer handbags and accessories to elevate your summer outfits. 

Shop 40% off Coach

The Coach sale has newly marked-down styles discounted even further and must-have bags available for under $250. In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote and Cara Satchel on sale. Plus, there are tons of trendy shoulder bags on sale, like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag so we've rounded up the best savings to take advantage of this Memorial Day.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Memorial Day Sale to find the perfect summer handbag. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.

$395$277
Riya Backpack 21
Riya Backpack 21
Coach
Riya Backpack 21

This backpack is a chic alternative to a handbag. 

$395$277
Willow Tote In Colorblock
Willow Tote In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Tote In Colorblock

Everyone deserves to have a hot red tote in their closet this summer.

$350$210
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Coach's Willow Shoulder Bag features one zip compartment, two open compartments and a snap pocket for all of your essentials.

$395$237
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting

With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.

$495$347
Lori Shoulder Bag
Lori Shoulder Bag
Coach
Lori Shoulder Bag

Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and summer-ready in this bright brass / canyon multi color.

$450$270
Cara Satchel
Cara Satchel
Coach
Cara Satchel

Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with Coach's pool-colored Cara Satchel. 

$395$237
Luna Shoulder Bag
Luna Shoulder Bag
Coach
Luna Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends. 

$295$207

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Device Is 20% Off for Memorial Day

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel

One of Oprah's Favorite Sneaker Brands Is Having A Memorial Day Sale

Monos Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Before Summer Vacation

Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware

Get Ready for Summer and Shop the Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales

The Best Samsonite Memorial Day Deals: Save 30% On Luggage for Summer

Save 30% On lululemon's Running and Workout Shoes for Women