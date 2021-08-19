Shopping

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Loungewear Deals

By ETonline Staff
We're entering the coziest of seasons. While it's hard to say goodbye to summer, we love saying hello to cozy clothes that we can work and lounge in. While many of us are shopping for school supplies and backpacks at Amazon, the internet retail just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals. Right now, we're zeroing in on stylish loungewear pieces you can live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

This is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel,Uggs,Lacoste  and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find at Amazon's Back to School Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, and jewelry. Shop now to get the best discounts!

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best loungewear deals from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide

Leggings Depot Cotton Premium Quality Ultra Soft Solid Leggings
Leggings Depot Cotton Premium Quality Ultra Soft Solid Leggings
Amazon
Leggings Depot Cotton Premium Quality Ultra Soft Solid Leggings
One thing we've learned in the last year is a good legging is priceless. This pair from Leggings Depot is made with a blend of polyester and spandex for an ultra soft feel that thousands of reviewers can attest to. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger
Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger
The terry jogger makes an excellent lounge pant. They have an elasticize waistband and drawstring, but one of the best features of this highly reviewed pair of joggers is the pockets. 
$20 AT AMAZON
PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas
PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas
Amazon
PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas
We couldn't lead you to the best loungewear without a set of cozy flannel pajamas. These happen to be made for dog lovers, but there's one for a cat person, too. 
$65 AT AMAZON
TIKTIK Womens Bamboo Pajama Set
TIKTIK Womens Bamboo Pajama Set
Amazon
TIKTIK Womens Bamboo Pajama Set
This is the pajama set you'll never want to take off. Made with bamboo, it's extra-soft and extra-cozy. 
$40 AT AMAZON
Alo Yoga Jersey Cropped Hoodie
Alo Yoga Women's Jersey Cropped Hoodie
Amazon
Alo Yoga Jersey Cropped Hoodie
This super-comfortable, no frills hoodie is just what you need to slip into after a workout. 
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $88)
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers High Waist Yoga Pockets Sweatpants Sport Workout Pants
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.   
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
Amazon
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off. 
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
This is a cropped crewneck sweatshirt to lounge with over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
$56 AT AMAZON
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Comfy sweatpants for just over $10? Yes, please. These Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants can easily be your go-to sweatpants for lounging around the house.
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Amazon
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Women's loungewear doesn't get much cuter than this! Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece tie dye loungewear set for cool fall mornings or cold winter nights.
$36 AT AMAZON
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Hippie Boho Yoga Palazzo Casual Pants
Amazon
Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants
If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Champion Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Champion Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a cotton hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
This effortless t-shirt dress from Daily Ritual is a bestseller. It can be dressed up with shoes or dressed down with sneakers.
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.99)
Free City Women’s Purecolor OG Sweatpants
FREECITY Women's Purecolor OG Sweatpants
Amazon
Free City Women’s Purecolor OG Sweatpants
Casual, but make it fashion.
$88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175)

