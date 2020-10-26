Shopping

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Herschel, Madewell and More

By ETonline Staff
best holiday fashion gifts for men
If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place. ET Style has gathered amazing gifts your friend, boyfriend, fiancé, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin or whoever will love and actually use. 

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round. 

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell. 

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below. 

Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
On Low Top Cloud Sneaker
Verishop
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On

Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. 

License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon

These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. 

Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack
Nordstrom
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx

Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. 

Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
Miansai Casing Rope Bracelet
East Dane
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai

We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. 

SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks
Happy Socks SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Bloomingdale's
SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks

These fun SpongeBob SquarePants socks will put a smile on your guy's face. 

Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen Grey Aren Sunglasses
SSENSE
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen

Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. 

Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Crewneck Sweater
Madewell

A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. 

Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Herschel Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Charlie Wallet
Herschel

The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots.

Acrylic Knit Beanie
Carhartt
Carhartt Acrylic Knit Beanie
Backcountry
Acrylic Knit Beanie
Carhartt

Gift the popular Carhartt beanie that'll keep him warm in winter. 

