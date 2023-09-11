Jennifer Aniston is soaking in the last days of summer. The actress offered up a "Summertime photo dump" on Instagram, sharing fun pics from a getaway with friends.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman are among the pals included in the photos, along with their respective wives, Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka. In the first shot, the women walk together along a picturesque vineyard. McNearney and Anka wear all black ensembles, while Aniston is positioned between them in a cream midi dress. In another video, Aniston explores a beachy scene as she walks among tropical trees. She's wearing a black bikini with a striped towel wrapped around her waist, a straw hat on her head and a drink in her hand.

Aniston appears wrapped head-to-toe in a high-tech body suit in another image, alongside a handful of snaps featuring furry friends, human friends, a bowl of fruit and a bonfire. See the carousel below.

Earlier this summer, Aniston and Bateman were among the star-studded group to attend a dinner party apparently hosted by Kristen Bell in Idaho. Back in July, the Good Place actress posted a snap that featured a massive, celebrity-packed table that included Courteney Cox, Severance's Adam Scott, comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn, as well as late-night host Jimmy Fallon and CNN anchor Jake Tapper -- among several others.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Aniston is gearing up for the anticipated third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes of the 10-part season will drop weekly.

Season 3 of The Morning Show, which was already picked up for a fourth season in May, finds the future of the network thrown into question and loyalties pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Reese Witherspoon also returns along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, with new additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie coming in to shake things up. Other new cast members include Tig Notaro and Natalie Morales.

Check out a first look at the new season here.

RELATED CONTENT: