Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available for Preorder Now

Jennifer Lopez's sequin face mask is available for preorder. The star was spotted sporting a glitzy face covering while out biking in the Hamptons on Sunday with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The stylish face mask is from the brand Katie May and is aptly named the Disco Ball Face Mask. The face mask is fit for the glamorous star, and it's currently available for preorder on Revolve for $26, estimated to be delivered on July 20. The fitted, double-layered, non-medical grade mask is decked out in white sequins on the exterior, while the interior has a soft, comfortable lining. It also features two adjustable ear loop straps.

Many fashion brands are making personal protective equipment (PPE) masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing these face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Old Navy, Levi's and SKIMS.

Shop the Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask.

Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May Revolve Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May $26 at Revolve

