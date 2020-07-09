Jennifer Lopez's sequin face mask is available for preorder. J.Lo was spotted sporting a glitzy ivory Kate May Disco Ball face mask (Buy It, $26, revolve.com) during two biking rides in the Hamptons this weekend with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. She paired the sequins face mask with a Guess swimsuit then with a hoodie. Prior to that, J.Lo also wore the same mask in black while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The stylish face mask is from the brand Katie May and is aptly named the Disco Ball Face Mask. The face mask is fit for the glamorous star, and it's currently available for preorder on Revolve for $26, estimated to be delivered on July 20. The fitted, double-layered, non-medical grade mask is decked out in white sequins on the exterior, while the interior has a soft, comfortable lining. It also features two adjustable ear loop straps. This face mask is sure to sell out so make sure that if you want one you order it now!

Many fashion brands are making personal protective equipment (PPE) masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing these face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Old Navy, Levi's and SKIMS.

Shop the Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask.

Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May Revolve Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May $26 at Revolve

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Face Masks That Are Stylish Online

Levi's Released a Line of Face Masks Which Are Reversible and Reusable

Where to Buy Kids Face Masks Online Right Now