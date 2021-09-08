Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

The sweat-wicking Lululemon masks people can't get enough of are back in stock, and you're going to want to scoop up a few to wear with their iconic workout leggings while you can. Lululemon has two non-medical mask styles to choose from to continue wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases of the Delta variant.

First, the Ear Loop Face Mask. Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. The Ear Loop Face Mask is available as a three-pack in nine different colorway sets -- from tie-dye hues to classic neutrals -- so you can stock up and rotate throughout the week.

If you're not comfortable with ear loop fits, opt for the Double Strap Face Mask, which also comes in a three-pack in four different colorway sets. This face mask has two adjustable straps that go around the back of the head and neck. The fabric feels soft and smooth on the skin, while wicking away moisture and providing four-way stretch.

Check out more face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant as many head back to school and back to the office. See ET Style's top picks, including the best face masks for exercise, for kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holders, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

RELATED CONTENT:

