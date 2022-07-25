Summer is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your summer vacation outfits for the sunny days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted summer staples. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no summer essential that's not on sale at Madewell.

Extra 50% Off Sale Styles

Take an extra 50% off of everything on sale with promo code MAJOR at checkout. That means you can save on beach-ready swimsuits, sandals, and wedding guest dresses for all your upcoming summer getaways and celebrations. Even best-selling items, like Madewell's ultra-luxe High-Rise Leggings, are marked down.

This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our 10 favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.

The Louisa Crisscross Slide Madewell The Louisa Crisscross Slide These Louisa Crisscross Slide are not only comfortable, but flexible as it features a molded footbed. These sandals are perfect to wear on vacation or on a night out. $98 $35 WITH CODE MAJOR Buy Now

Brightside Tee Madewell Brightside Tee Everyone should have a nice basic tee in their wardrobe for summer. This Brightside Tee is available in six different colors and prints. $42 $17 WITH CODE MAJOR Buy Now

The Sydney Clutch Bag Madewell The Sydney Clutch Bag A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials. Score this Sydney Clutch Bag in one of the three different colors. $98 $46 WITH CODE MAJOR Buy Now

Lightspun Belted Safari Romper Madewell Lightspun Belted Safari Romper Throw this romper on and instantly feel wrapped in summer style with an open camp collar and a tie waist. $118 $40 WITH CODE MAJOR Buy Now

Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt Madewell Linen-Blend Side-Button Midi Skirt This breathable linen skirt is perfect for a warm day or cooler night. The buttons down the side allows you to adjust how much leg you want to show or just want a breeze if you get too hot. $90 $42 WITH CODE MAJOR Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale at Amazon

Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

Amazon Deals on Birkenstock Sandals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Flash Sale! Best Kendra Scott Deals Only Available Today

Shopbop Curated All the Hottest Summer Sandals in One Place

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $25

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical