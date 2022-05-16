As the spring weather is underway and summer right around the corner, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the warmer seasons. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us cool and stylish this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no spring and summer essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

Shop The Madewell Sale

Madewell just kicked off a rare sale event with some of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code STOCKUP, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 20% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.

Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit Madewell Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit A versatile jumpsuit you can style with sneakers for a casual look or heels for a night out. Roll up your sleeves on the warmer summer days or wear long sleeve on the cooler spring nights. $135 $76 Buy Now

