Madewell Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Spring and Summer Styles — Shop Dresses, Shorts, Jeans, Tees and More
As the spring weather is underway and summer right around the corner, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the warmer seasons. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us cool and stylish this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no spring and summer essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.
Madewell just kicked off a rare sale event with some of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code STOCKUP, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 20% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.
Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below.
A fun mini dress made from an airy linen fabric. It features a drawstring for a fitted look.
A reworked version of their best-selling mom jeans. These jeans are made from stretch denim.
A lightweight and airy v-neck tee made with 100% cotton. At just over $10, score this tee in one of the nine different colors.
Always have the right fit in this peplum top because of the adjustable straps that tie at the top.
With summer on it's way, now's the time to stock up on your shorts. With this Madewell Sale, you're sure to find a pair at a great price.
A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.
Standout in this floral lace mini dress and pair with your favorite sandals and handbags.
Style these top-rated stretchy biker shorts with a large shirt for a slouchy front-tucked look. You'll want to live in these shorts because of their breathability and flexibility.
This will become your favorite shirt all summer long. It's stylish and sure to keep you cool.
A versatile jumpsuit you can style with sneakers for a casual look or heels for a night out. Roll up your sleeves on the warmer summer days or wear long sleeve on the cooler spring nights.
With the warmer weather quickly approaching, you'll want comfortable clothes to lounge around in. Not only is this bralette stretchy, but it's made with a soft double-knit fabric.
If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. Plus, with the Cloudlift Lite padding, they're sure to be as comfortable as they are stylish.
Stock up on these best-selling leggings while they're in stock, available at a new low pice.
Sweet dreams are within reach with this ultra-soft flannel pajama set.
