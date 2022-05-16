Shopping

Madewell Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Spring and Summer Styles — Shop Dresses, Shorts, Jeans, Tees and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Madewell Sale
Madewell

As the spring weather is underway and summer right around the corner, we've noticed our closet needs a bit of a refresh for the warmer seasons. Luckily for us, the Madewell Sale has everything we could possibly need to keep us cool and stylish this season, and beyond. From bestselling denim to slouchy tees and summer dresses, there's no spring and summer essential that's not on sale at the mega retailer right now.

Shop The Madewell Sale

Madewell just kicked off a rare sale event with some of its most popular jeans on sale for as low as $75. By using the code STOCKUP, you can get major discounts on tons of shoppers' favorite denim styles, plus an additional 20% off Madewell sale items. That means, when combined with existing sale items, you can enjoy up to 70% off on all your favorite styles, even best-selling items, like these ultra-luxe MLW Form High-Rise Leggings.

Unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. For your convenience (and OK, maybe we had a little fun shopping, too), ET has compiled some of our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Linen-Blend Lorelei Mini Dress
Linen-Blend Lorelei Mini Dress
Madewell
Linen-Blend Lorelei Mini Dress

A fun mini dress made from an airy linen fabric. It features a drawstring for a fitted look.

$98$72
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Marchman Wash
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Marchman Wash
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Marchman Wash

A reworked version of their best-selling mom jeans. These jeans are made from stretch denim.

$128$80
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
Madewell
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank

A lightweight and airy v-neck tee made with 100% cotton. At just over $10, score this tee in one of the nine different colors.

$17$13
Rosalie Tie-Strap Top in Geo Eyelet
Rosalie Tie-Strap Top in Geo Eyelet
Madewell
Rosalie Tie-Strap Top in Geo Eyelet

Always have the right fit in this peplum top because of the adjustable straps that tie at the top.

$75$40
High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lavista Wash
High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lavista Wash
Madewell
High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lavista Wash

With summer on it's way, now's the time to stock up on your shorts. With this Madewell Sale, you're sure to find a pair at a great price.

$75$52
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
The Sydney Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Crossbody Bag

A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials.

$168$114
Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress
Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress
Madewell
Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress

Standout in this floral lace mini dress and pair with your favorite sandals and handbags.

$138$96
Roadtripper Supersoft Biker Shorts in Lunar Wash
Roadtripper Supersoft Biker Shorts in Lunar Wash
Madewell
Roadtripper Supersoft Biker Shorts in Lunar Wash

Style these top-rated stretchy biker shorts with a large shirt for a slouchy front-tucked look. You'll want to live in these shorts because of their breathability and flexibility.

$78$56
V-Neck Smocked-Waist Top in Square Jacquard
V-Neck Smocked-Waist Top in Square Jacquard
Madewell
V-Neck Smocked-Waist Top in Square Jacquard

This will become your favorite shirt all summer long. It's stylish and sure to keep you cool.

$82$48
Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit
Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit
Madewell
Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit

A versatile jumpsuit you can style with sneakers for a casual look or heels for a night out. Roll up your sleeves on the warmer summer days or wear long sleeve on the cooler spring nights. 

$135$76
MWL Knit Cami Bralette
MWL Knit Cami Bralette
Madewell
MWL Knit Cami Bralette

With the warmer weather quickly approaching, you'll want comfortable clothes to lounge around in. Not only is this bralette stretchy, but it's made with a soft double-knit fabric. 

$36$21
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather

If you're as obsessed with the lug sole boot trend as we are, you're not going to want to miss out on these hiking boots. Plus, with the Cloudlift Lite padding, they're sure to be as comfortable as they are stylish.

$198$80
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings
Madewell
MWL Form High-Rise 26" Leggings

Stock up on these best-selling leggings while they're in stock, available at a new low pice.

$65$32
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid
Madewell
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Beiling Plaid

Sweet dreams are within reach with this ultra-soft flannel pajama set.

$98$40

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $25

Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals to ﻿Step Into Spring in Style

Coach Sale: Last Chance to Save 25% on Handbags, Sandals and More

Michael Kors Handbag Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off New Bags, Sandals and Sunglasses

Abercrombie Sale: Save Up to 65% on Spring Styles from Dresses to Jeans

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

 