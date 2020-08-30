Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products -- Last Day

Chances are celebrities have tried the best of the best in beauty, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is filled with exclusive beauty items and deals on many star skincare, makeup and hair staples! You'll need to hurry - the sale ends today!

Want to invest in luxury skincare? Try a set of mini-size anti-aging serums from Hailey Bieber's aesthetics doctor, Dr. Barbara Sturm, before buying a full-size. Other standout deals include the Slip silk pillow case Victoria Beckham loves and a discount on Hollywood facialist Kate Somerville's exfoliating treatment.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

In addition to deals on beauty, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Anti-Aging Essential Set Dr. Barbara Sturm Nordstrom Anti-Aging Essential Set Dr. Barbara Sturm A lavish skincare line with celebrity buzz is one from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The orthopedist-turned-aesthetics doctor -- famous for the bespoke MC1 cream, which is made from the patient's own plasma -- has a star-studded clientele that includes Hailey Bieber, Angela Bassett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Try travel sizes of the expert's favorite anti-aging serums from her collection: Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Serum and Night Serum. $355 VALUE $215 at Nordstrom

The Replenishing Moisture Collection La Mer Nordstrom The Replenishing Moisture Collection La Mer The luxury skincare brand is well known to be a (pricey) favorite among A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West.This Replenishing Moisture Collection set has a high price point, but you can still save over $160 collectively on minis of the famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, Regenerating Serum, Eye Concentrate and Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask. $509 VALUE $340 at Nordstrom

The Power of Beauty® Carpe Diem Volume II Collection Trish McEvoy Nordstrom The Power of Beauty® Carpe Diem Volume II Collection Trish McEvoy An 11-piece makeup set from celebrity makeup artist Trish McEvoy perfect fall hues for a full face. $591 VALUE $198 at Nordstrom

Personal Microderm Classic Device and Hand & Foot Kit PMD Nordstrom Personal Microderm Classic Device and Hand & Foot Kit PMD A personal exfoliating device that removes dead skin to help you achieve softer and smoother skin. Microdermabrasion is a popular facial treatment in Hollywood. REGULARLY $159 $99 at Nordstrom

Browse through every beauty deal at Nordstrom.

