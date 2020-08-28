The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong!

This year’s annual sale features mega savings on a selection of trendy boots including, over-the-knee boots, combat boots, chic booties, rain boots and other waterproof boots, leather boots, ankle boots and suede boots, plus deals on women’s clothing, accessories, active wear, men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry, home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily!

Shoppers can save big on brands like Tom Ford, UGG, Burberry, Kate Spade, Jessica Simpson, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley, and more.

Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened to the general public on Aug. 19, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can also add items to your Wish List to check out even faster.

Items are going fast but bargain hunters still have a chance to get their hands on deep discounts before the sales ends on Aug. 30. Be sure to check out ET Style for more hot deals!

Below, find our pics of trendy boots and booties that are still on sale.

Penalty Over the Knee Boot Charles by Charles David Nordstrom Penalty Over the Knee Boot Charles by Charles David This sleek over the knee boot comes in burgundy, black, and taupe. REGULARLY $159 $94.90 at Nordstrom

Lira Hiker Boot AllSaints Nordstrom Lira Hiker Boot AllSaints This fashionable lace-up hiker boot is available in desert sand suede and black leather. REGULARLY $347.95 $199.90 at Nordstrom

Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nordstrom Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie Karl Lagerfeld Paris A stylish studded bootie with a short chunky heel and platform sole. REGULARLY $178.95 $94.90 at Nordstrom

Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie UGG Nordstrom Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie UGG A cozy versatile booty perfect for chilly weather. REGULARLY $149.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Nordstrom Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel. REGULARLY $139.95 $79.90 at Nordstrom

Local Platform Boot Dr. Scholl’s Nordstrom Local Platform Boot Dr. Scholl’s Available in three different colors, this lace-up boot pairs a classic design with a platform heel. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.90 at Nordstrom

Byron Chelsea Boot Topshop Nordstrom Byron Chelsea Boot Topshop A cute black suede ankle boot with stretch material and a block heel. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Derika Leather Boot Vince Camuto Nordstrom Derika Leather Boot Vince Camuto An elegant slouched boot featuring a zipper closure and stacked heel. REGULARLY $239.95 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Alize Double Zip Boot Born Nordstrom Alize Double Zip Boot Born This knee-high boot includes dual side copper closures, and a chunky stacked heel for a rustic look. REGULARLY $249.95 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Skye Waterproof Bootie Blondo Nordstrom Skye Waterproof Bootie Blondo A durable waterproof booty with a thick platform sole and one-sided zipper. REGULARLY $149.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Spanx Leggings

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Last Days to Shop the Very Best Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Our Staff's Top Picks

Top Royal-Approved Fashion Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Deals From Kate Spade New York at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Top Leggings That Aren't Sold Out