Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Boots That Are Still Available
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong!
This year’s annual sale features mega savings on a selection of trendy boots including, over-the-knee boots, combat boots, chic booties, rain boots and other waterproof boots, leather boots, ankle boots and suede boots, plus deals on women’s clothing, accessories, active wear, men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry, home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily!
Shoppers can save big on brands like Tom Ford, UGG, Burberry, Kate Spade, Jessica Simpson, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley, and more.
Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened to the general public on Aug. 19, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can also add items to your Wish List to check out even faster.
Items are going fast but bargain hunters still have a chance to get their hands on deep discounts before the sales ends on Aug. 30. Be sure to check out ET Style for more hot deals!
Below, find our pics of trendy boots and booties that are still on sale.
This sleek over the knee boot comes in burgundy, black, and taupe.
This fashionable lace-up hiker boot is available in desert sand suede and black leather.
A stylish studded bootie with a short chunky heel and platform sole.
A cozy versatile booty perfect for chilly weather.
Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel.
Available in three different colors, this lace-up boot pairs a classic design with a platform heel.
A cute black suede ankle boot with stretch material and a block heel.
An elegant slouched boot featuring a zipper closure and stacked heel.
This knee-high boot includes dual side copper closures, and a chunky stacked heel for a rustic look.
A durable waterproof booty with a thick platform sole and one-sided zipper.
