Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Boots That Are Still Available

By Latifah Muhammad‍
best boots under $200
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong! 

This year’s annual sale features mega savings on a selection of trendy boots including, over-the-knee boots, combat boots, chic booties, rain boots and other waterproof boots, leather boots, ankle boots and suede boots, plus deals on women’s clothing, accessories, active wear, men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry, home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily! 

Shoppers can save big on brands like Tom Ford, UGG, Burberry, Kate Spade, Jessica Simpson, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley,  and more. 

Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened to the general public on Aug. 19, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can also add items to your Wish List to check out even faster. 

Items are going fast but bargain hunters still have a chance to get their hands on deep discounts before the sales ends on Aug. 30. Be sure to check out ET Style for more hot deals!

Below, find our pics of trendy boots and booties that are still on sale. 

Penalty Over the Knee Boot
Charles by Charles David
Charles by Charles David Penalty Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Penalty Over the Knee Boot
Charles by Charles David

This sleek over the knee boot comes in burgundy, black, and taupe. 

REGULARLY $159

Lira Hiker Boot
AllSaints
AllSaints Lira Hiker Boot
Nordstrom
Lira Hiker Boot
AllSaints

This fashionable lace-up hiker boot is available in desert sand suede and black leather.

REGULARLY $347.95

Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie
Nordstrom
Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

A stylish studded bootie with a short chunky heel and platform sole.

REGULARLY $178.95

Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie
UGG
UGG Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie
Nordstrom
Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie
UGG

A cozy versatile booty perfect for chilly weather. 

REGULARLY $149.95

Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Jessica Simpson

Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel. 

REGULARLY $139.95

Local Platform Boot
Dr. Scholl’s
Dr. Scholl’s Local Platform Boot
Nordstrom
Local Platform Boot
Dr. Scholl’s

Available in three different colors, this lace-up boot pairs a classic design with a platform heel.

REGULARLY $99.95

Byron Chelsea Boot
Topshop
Topshop Byron Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Byron Chelsea Boot
Topshop

A cute black suede ankle boot with stretch material and a block heel.

REGULARLY $68

Derika Leather Boot
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Derika Leather Boot
Nordstrom
Derika Leather Boot
Vince Camuto

An elegant slouched boot featuring a zipper closure and stacked heel.

REGULARLY $239.95

Alize Double Zip Boot
Born
Born Alize Double Zip Boot
Nordstrom
Alize Double Zip Boot
Born

This knee-high boot includes dual side copper closures, and a chunky stacked heel for a rustic look. 

REGULARLY $249.95

Skye Waterproof Bootie
Blondo
Blondo Skye Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Skye Waterproof Bootie
Blondo

A durable waterproof booty with a thick platform sole and one-sided zipper. 

REGULARLY $149.95

