Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry Deals Still in Stock

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- shop them now before the savings expire on Aug. 30!

Some of the most exciting discounts in the sale are on handbags and accessories, and we spied some classic Kate Spade bags on deep discount for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020. 

In addition to deals on lingeriewomen's apparelactivewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and even chic pet clothing. 

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, our Kate Spade picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
This everyday leather shoulder bag comes in three chic colors.

REGULARLY $328

Large Florence Leather Tote
Large Florence Leather Tote
Large Florence Leather Tote
Get this awesome carry Large Florence Leather Tote from Kate Spade in three different colors options: black, deep evergreen and flapper pink. Take 40% off the handbag at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $298

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
florence zip around leather wallet
Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet
Upgrade your wallet with this pebbled leather option.

REGULARLY $188

Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
Melanies 52mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
When shopping these sunnies, choose from two colorways and score big savings on both.

REGULARLY $180

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings
Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with these huggie hoop earrings, also available in emerald, light rose and light sapphire colors.

REGULARLY $48

Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Kate Spade Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
These Kate Spade Avaline 58mm Aviator Sunglasses are the perfect look to end the summer season.

ORIGINALLY $160

