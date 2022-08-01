If you've ever wondered what it's like to have a jawline like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, or Bella Hadid, then you've probably heard of the skincare brand NuFace. Beloved by many, NuFace's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This portable device is in a league of its own, and now, it's about to get better.

From August 1 to August 2, NuFace is not only introducing the brand-new Mini+ with smart app technology, but debuting it in a limited-edition sandy hue shade. Much like the fan-favorite Mini and Trinity, the new-and-improved Mini+ offers customers the same unparalleled experience—and it gets even better.

Introducing the NuFace smart app that pairs with your smartphone device, connecting users to virtual, on-to-spot aestheticians that provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home. Here, this app does it all, providing step-by-step tutorials, tracking your progress, and even allowing you to set treatment reminders (so you never forget to use this device). Oh, and don't worry: the fun doesn't stop there.

There's also something called "3-depth technology," which is sure to be a treat. Consider this the most innovative feature to date, offering three different output modes that provide full customization. First, there's the "skin-tightening mode," which helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Then there's the "instant-life" mode that lifts and contours jawlines. Lastly, the "pro-toning" button works to produce long-term transformations by deep-toning muscles. All three modes can be used as often or as little as you'd like and controlled with the touch of a button.

Sure, results can (and will) vary, but NuFace co-founder Tera Peterson tells ET that when used for 15-minutes a day, 93% of users saw results. But why is that? Nu-Face co-founder Tera Peterson exclusively tells ET that 93% of customers love how shaped and contoured their faces with only 15-minutes of use a day was due to their innovative system. According to her, the "low-level electrical currents stimulate the muscles [...] and lift the face and eyebrows, pop the cheekbones, and open up the eyes for a more youthful appearance."

It's hard-pressed to think of a skincare device that works better–even more so, one that is this portable. ET's Director of Commerce only added to this new release's appeal when he tested it first-hand and added that it's the "perfect travel-sized companion." Honestly, what could be better? Only if you rush to your computer and add this limited-edition sandy rose shade to your shopping carts. Then to be on the lookout come August 10 when NuFace releases the Mini+ in two more colorways.

