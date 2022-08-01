Shopping

NuFace Releases Upgraded Facial Toning Device: Shop the New Mini+ for a Limited Time

By Brittany Romano‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
NuFace Mini+
NuFace

If you've ever wondered what it's like to have a jawline like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, or Bella Hadid, then you've probably heard of the skincare brand NuFace. Beloved by many, NuFace's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This portable device is in a league of its own, and now, it's about to get better.

Shop all NuFace

From August 1 to August 2, NuFace is not only introducing the brand-new Mini+ with smart app technology, but debuting it in a limited-edition sandy hue shade. Much like the fan-favorite Mini and Trinity, the new-and-improved Mini+ offers customers the same unparalleled experience—and it gets even better. 

Introducing the NuFace smart app that pairs with your smartphone device, connecting users to virtual, on-to-spot aestheticians that provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home. Here, this app does it all, providing step-by-step tutorials, tracking your progress, and even allowing you to set treatment reminders (so you never forget to use this device). Oh, and don't worry: the fun doesn't stop there. 

Mini+ in Sandy Rose
NuFace
NuFace Mini+ in Sandy Rose
NuFace
Mini+ in Sandy Rose
NuFace

NuFace is giving shoppers a chance to score the brand-new Mini+ in Sandy Rose for 24 hours only. 

$245

There's also something called "3-depth technology," which is sure to be a treat. Consider this the most innovative feature to date, offering three different output modes that provide full customization. First, there's the "skin-tightening mode," which helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Then there's the "instant-life" mode that lifts and contours jawlines. Lastly, the "pro-toning" button works to produce long-term transformations by deep-toning muscles. All three modes can be used as often or as little as you'd like and controlled with the touch of a button. 

Sure, results can (and will) vary, but NuFace co-founder Tera Peterson tells ET that when used for 15-minutes a day, 93% of users saw results. But why is that? Nu-Face co-founder Tera Peterson exclusively tells ET that 93% of customers love how shaped and contoured their faces with only 15-minutes of use a day was due to their innovative system. According to her, the "low-level electrical currents stimulate the muscles [...] and lift the face and eyebrows, pop the cheekbones, and open up the eyes for a more youthful appearance." 

It's hard-pressed to think of a skincare device that works better–even more so, one that is this portable. ET's Director of Commerce only added to this new release's appeal when he tested it first-hand and added that it's the "perfect travel-sized companion." Honestly, what could be better? Only if you rush to your computer and add this limited-edition sandy rose shade to your shopping carts. Then to be on the lookout come August 10 when NuFace releases the Mini+ in two more colorways. 

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device
NuFace
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device

Grab this 2-piece microcurrent toning device kit from NuFace that's loved by celebs, such as Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid.

$339
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFace
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit

This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time.

$149
NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity Complete

The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit. 

$525
NuFace Petite Facial Kit
NuFACE Petite Facial Kit
NuFace
NuFace Petite Facial Kit

 

$286

RELATED CONTENT

Amazon Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices

SkinStore 4th of July Sale: Take 20% Off The Best Skincare Deals

NuFace Summer Sale: Save 25% on Skincare Devices and Routines

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022

This Cult-Favorite NuFACE Device Is Now 30% Off

NuFACE Mini Device Is On Sale: Take 25% Off

Shop the Cult-Favorite NuFACE Device with an 23% Off Discount