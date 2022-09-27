Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection: Shop 12 New Styles for All Your Outdoor Adventures
Known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials, activewear brand Outdoor Voices keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. Chilly autumn weather is on its way, so we're swapping out our short-shorts and tank tops for leggings and cozy knits in warm seasonal hues.
Just in time to help you spend more time outdoors this fall, Outdoor Voices has introduced their coziest collection yet. OV Outdoors features everything from cuddly fleece snap ups to lightweight warm up layers for all-day adventure and versatile recreation. Go from the mountain to the grocery store to brunch with friends in classics like the original Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress now in new rich fall colors.
As seasons chance, so should your workout wardrobe. To keep you moving throughout the cozy seasons, Outdoor Voices has also introduced another fall collection inspired by vintage athletic wear. OV P.E. presents new takes on your old-school classics like track pants, rugby long sleeves, and matching workout sets to keep you comfortable and cute when getting physical.
To make your shopping for the colder days ahead easier, we've rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces from the new Outdoor Voices collections—plus cult favorites from Outdoor Voices. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to new fall must-haves or get a head start on holiday gift shopping, our picks from Outdoor Voices have you covered.
Flattering and functional, these zip-off pants are made with OV's durable, elements-resistant RecTrek fabric for all your outdoor treks this season.
What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods.
Crisp fall days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function.
Made for medium to high-sweat activities, these track pants feature a drawstring waist, wide legs with adjustable cuffs, and pockets on either side.
Prepare for the brisk fall weather with this preppy polo-style cotton terry sweatshirt.
This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.
Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging.
The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.
The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.
This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials.
Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests.
Get ready for the fall with an oversized, colorblocked hoodie in a soothing dove grey.
