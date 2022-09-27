Known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials, activewear brand Outdoor Voices keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. Chilly autumn weather is on its way, so we're swapping out our short-shorts and tank tops for leggings and cozy knits in warm seasonal hues.

Just in time to help you spend more time outdoors this fall, Outdoor Voices has introduced their coziest collection yet. OV Outdoors features everything from cuddly fleece snap ups to lightweight warm up layers for all-day adventure and versatile recreation. Go from the mountain to the grocery store to brunch with friends in classics like the original Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress now in new rich fall colors.

Shop OV Outdoors

As seasons chance, so should your workout wardrobe. To keep you moving throughout the cozy seasons, Outdoor Voices has also introduced another fall collection inspired by vintage athletic wear. OV P.E. presents new takes on your old-school classics like track pants, rugby long sleeves, and matching workout sets to keep you comfortable and cute when getting physical.

Shop OV P.E.

To make your shopping for the colder days ahead easier, we've rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces from the new Outdoor Voices collections—plus cult favorites from Outdoor Voices. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to new fall must-haves or get a head start on holiday gift shopping, our picks from Outdoor Voices have you covered.

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie What makes this cuddly and functional layer even more of a must-have are the roomy pockets for carrying all your essentials to your workout, on your dog walk, or in the woods. $138 Buy Now

MegaFleece Snap Up Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Up Crisp fall days and nights call for an oversized, fleece layer that's both cozy and stylish. OV's new MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt comes complete with a roomy kangaroo pocket for added function. $138 Buy Now

Relay Pant Outdoor Voices Relay Pant Made for medium to high-sweat activities, these track pants feature a drawstring waist, wide legs with adjustable cuffs, and pockets on either side. $98 Buy Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 Buy Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 Buy Now

TechSweat Core 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices TechSweat Core 7/8 Legging This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials. $88 $34 Buy Now

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests. $78 Buy Now

