Shop Drew Barrymore's Holiday Gift Ideas From Small Businesses
Drew Barrymore is encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. The actress' talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is sharing Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide -- filled with the star's handpicked holiday gift recommendations from small businesses from across the country.
The show has curated the list from suggestions sent to Barrymore's Instagram, which resulted in over 70,000 submissions. The gift guide features a great range of small businesses from Wichita-based pottery company Del Norte Studio to Boston's first Black-owned bookstore Frugal Bookstore. Check back on Barrymore's gift list as more small businesses will be added throughout the holidays.
Be sure to also check out ET Style's expansive gift guides, such as gifts under $50, home devices, stocking stuffers, fashion favorites, gifts for teens, gifts for men, candles, pajama sets and more. Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, so ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important cutoff dates and delivery options.
Ahead, shop gifts from small businesses featured on Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide.
