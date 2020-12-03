Shop Drew Barrymore's Holiday Gift Ideas From Small Businesses

Drew Barrymore is encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. The actress' talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is sharing Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide -- filled with the star's handpicked holiday gift recommendations from small businesses from across the country.

The show has curated the list from suggestions sent to Barrymore's Instagram, which resulted in over 70,000 submissions. The gift guide features a great range of small businesses from Wichita-based pottery company Del Norte Studio to Boston's first Black-owned bookstore Frugal Bookstore. Check back on Barrymore's gift list as more small businesses will be added throughout the holidays.

Be sure to also check out ET Style's expansive gift guides, such as gifts under $50, home devices, stocking stuffers, fashion favorites, gifts for teens, gifts for men, candles, pajama sets and more. Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, so ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important cutoff dates and delivery options.

Ahead, shop gifts from small businesses featured on Drew's Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide.

Sprinkl Mug Del Norte Studio Del Norte Studio Sprinkl Mug Del Norte Studio Mexican artist Armando Minjarez's Del Norte Studio is based in Wichita, Kansas. The studio creates handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ceramic designs such as bowls, mugs, vases, plates and tumblers, "exploring design concepts within the context of public and domestic space," according to their website. $45 at Del Norte Studio

Acts of Faith: 25th Anniversary Edition Iyanla Vanzant Frugal Bookstore/Simon & Schuster Acts of Faith: 25th Anniversary Edition Iyanla Vanzant Frugal Bookstore, operated by couple Clarissa and Leonard Egerton, is the first Black-owned bookstore in Boston. The bookstore promotes literacy among children, teens and adults in their community. Ninety-eight percent of their books are authored by people of color, featuring a range of genres in fiction, non-fiction and children's books. REGULARLY $16.99 $15.29 at Frugal Bookstore

Estelle Cake Stand in Blush Pink Estelle Colored Glass Estelle Colored Glass Estelle Cake Stand in Blush Pink Estelle Colored Glass Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Estelle Colored Glass creates stunning hand-blown colored glass cake stands and stemware. Named after founder Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother who loved antiques, Estelle Colored Glass combines vintage style and modern sophistication in each piece. $225 at Estelle Colored Glass

#58 Trim Queen Bee Jelly Queen Bee Jelly #58 Trim Queen Bee Jelly Queen Bee Jelly is an online fabric boutique in Washington, D.C., offering beautiful Ankara fabric, also known as African wax fabric, in striking vibrant patterns and colors. The brand also has a collection of beautiful trims, pins, brooches, lace and mud cloth. REGULARLY $8.99 $1 per yard at Queen Bee Jelly

Elliott's Care Set (Raw) Keller Works Keller Works Elliott's Care Set (Raw) Keller Works Founded by Krystn Keller in Mobile, Alabama, Keller Works makes skin and body products for sensitive skin that's formulated with natural ingredients, free of irritants and allergens. This set includes Elliott’s Body Butter, Elliott’s Salve and Elliott’s Oatmeal Soap -- named after Keller's son who needed gentle products for his allergies and sensitivities. $23 at Keller Works

Rock The Bells - XL Christmas Cookie Box Good Vibes Cookie Co. Good Vibes Cookie Co. Rock The Bells - XL Christmas Cookie Box Good Vibes Cookie Co. Good Vibes Cookie Co. baked goods are the epitome of edible art. The Los Angeles-based company hand-paints their buttery cookies inspired by real crystals for positive vibes. They have holiday cookie boxes available for Christmas and Hanukkah. $77 at Good Vibes Cookie Co.

El Tambo Empower Coffee Roasters Empower Coffee Roasters El Tambo Empower Coffee Roasters Empower Coffee Roasters, located in Mesa, Arizona, sources sustainable coffee from women producer farms across the globe. Five percent of all sales benefit organizations that empower women and girls, including Live & Learn, Eve Place Inc. and Go With The Flow. Learn more about the organizations and Empower Coffee Roasters' coffee partners on their website. $18 at Empower Coffee Roasters

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Holiday Shipping Deadlines: Here's How Early You Need to Ship Gifts

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: A Gift Guide for Home Decor

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: Shop This Fashion Gift Guide

The Best Wine Club to Gift for Wine Lovers for the Holidays

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts