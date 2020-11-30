Nordstrom has released even more Cyber Monday deals! Holiday shoppers can head to the department store's website, which is filled with discounts after days of deals from the Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday.

The retailer's Cyber Deals give customers a chance to save big for several more days. More than a thousand items are up to 50% off across categories including women, men, kids, home and beauty. These Cyber Deals will be available through Dec. 1 and feature top items from top brands -- think: the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella High Waist Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie and nuna MIXX Stroller.

You can also shop Nordstrom's current markdowns and additional discounts on clearance items with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home from big brands like Levi's, Natori, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Timberland and so many more. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale as well as major retailers like Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweater, Natori bra, Tory Burch handbag, Bony Levy diamond earrings and so much more. Happy Cyber Monday shopping -- it's the most wonderful time of the year (for savings)!

Bliss Plush Robe Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe Nordstrom Upgrade your bathrobe with this luxurious fleece option or gift it to a friend. REGULARLY $69 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Nordstrom Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater Free People Stay warm and cozy with this chunky-knit Free People sweater, available in five colors REGULARLY $78 $49.90 at Nordstrom

York Coat Reformation Nordstrom York Coat Reformation Take 30% off this wear-everywhere wool coat from Reformation. REGULARLY $328 $229.60 at Nordstrom

Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Stan Smith Foundation Sneaker Adidas Get the classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker for your kiddos for under $30! REGULARLY $60 $28.87 at Nordstrom

Small Kira Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Small Kira Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Gift this super chic (and practical) Tory Burch crossbody bag with chain strap and multiple interior pockets. REGULARLY $398 $278.60 at Nordstrom

Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Nordstrom Diamond Stud Earrings Bony Levy Timeless round diamond stud earrings from Bony Levy in 18-karat white gold. Choose from 0.25 ct tw to 2 ct tw. REGULARLY STARTING $575 Starting $431.25 at Nordstrom

Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Nordstrom Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot UGG Get the classic UGG shearling bootie for 33% off. REGULARLY $179.95 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella You don't want to miss out on this discount on these highly rated Zella high-waist leggings. REGULARLY $59 $44 at Nordstrom

Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf Nordstrom Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf A Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb perfume is a great gift idea. This scent features blackcurrant, night-blooming jasmine, sensual musk, vanilla and patchouli. REGULARLY $115 $99 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Stock up on the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, a T-shirt bra with contoured plunge cups and pretty lace edges. It's currently 55% off! REGULARLY $68 $30.59 at Nordstrom

2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan Nordstrom 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot Cole Haan If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Cole Haan will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're more than 60% off and plenty of sizes are still in stock! REGULARLY $320 $119.92 at Nordstrom

5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub Nordstrom 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies. REGULARLY $369.99 $269.99 at Nordstrom

Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Tufted Lattice Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams. REGULARLY $109 AND UP $40.87 and up at Nordstrom

Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard Nordstrom Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard This timeless designer blazer by Veronica Beard is 70% off. REGULARLY $695 $208.50 at Nordstrom

Frieda Faux Fur Trim Jacket Topshop Nordstrom Frieda Faux Fur Trim Jacket Topshop A sleek winter coat from Topshop for 30% off. REGULARLY $125 $87.50 at Nordstrom

Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot Hunter A glossy version of the classic Hunter rain boot is on sale! Score these beauties for 30% off. REGULARLY $155 $108.50 at Nordstrom

