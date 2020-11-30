Nordstrom Cyber Monday 2020 -- Best Deals on UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Hunter, Bony Levy and More
Nordstrom has released even more Cyber Monday deals! Holiday shoppers can head to the department store's website, which is filled with discounts after days of deals from the Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday.
The retailer's Cyber Deals give customers a chance to save big for several more days. More than a thousand items are up to 50% off across categories including women, men, kids, home and beauty. These Cyber Deals will be available through Dec. 1 and feature top items from top brands -- think: the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella High Waist Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie and nuna MIXX Stroller.
You can also shop Nordstrom's current markdowns and additional discounts on clearance items with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home from big brands like Levi's, Natori, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Timberland and so many more. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!
For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale as well as major retailers like Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair, Sephora, Target, Ulta, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweater, Natori bra, Tory Burch handbag, Bony Levy diamond earrings and so much more. Happy Cyber Monday shopping -- it's the most wonderful time of the year (for savings)!
