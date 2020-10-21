Shop Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Go-To Face Mask

Two pieces of good fashion news: Jennifer Lopez's sequin face mask is back in stock and we found a very similar sparkly alternative.

ICYMI: J.Lo was recently spotted sporting a glitzy ivory face mask during two bike rides in the Hamptons with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. She wore a similar mask in black while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The stylish face mask is from the brand Katie May and aptly named the Disco Ball Face Mask. This blingy nylon mesh face mask is fitting for the glamorous star, and it's currently available on Revolve for $26. The fitted, double-layered, non-medical Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask is decked out in white or pink sequins on the exterior, and the interior has a soft, comfortable lining. It also has two adjustable ear loop straps.

While hunting for the Katie May mask online, we found a similarly sparkly face mask from Natalie Mills. The jewelry and accessories brand offers an array of fashion face masks that feature sequins. The Natalie Mills Destiny Crystal Face Mask is particularly reminiscent of J.Lo's mask, with crystal embellishments and adjustable ear straps. It's available in white, black, black and white, blue, pink, gray and beige -- and it's a smidge cheaper than the Katie May mask, at $22.50, and is available on the Natalie Mills site. This one is made with two layers of cotton, rather than nylon mesh, and comes with a free filter.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, shop the Natalie Mills Destiny Crystal Face Mask and J.Lo's Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask.

Destiny Crystal Face Mask Natalie Mills Natalie Mills Destiny Crystal Face Mask Natalie Mills $22.50 at Natalie Mills

Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May Revolve Disco Ball Face Mask Katie May $26 at Revolve

