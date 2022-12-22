Shopping

Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Madewell Black Friday
Madewell

A major Madewell Sale is underway and it's the perfect sale to catch if you need a bit of a refresh on your winter outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive Madewell sale going on right now on winter staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no winter essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Shop 40% Off Select Styles 

For a limited time, you can take 40% off of select styles and an extra 50% on items already on sale with promo code ITSAWRAP at checkout. That means you can save on cozy sweaters, trendy jeans, and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming winter getaways and celebrations.  

This is one of the best sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

The Medium Transport Tote
The Medium Transport Tote
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote

The Medium Transport Tote is a great commuter bag made with durable leather and can fit all of the day's necessities. 

$168$101
WITH CODE
Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral
Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral
Madewell
Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral

This Madewell Quilted Shirt-Jacket in Floral oozes outdoorsy elegance.

$178$50
WITH CODE
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Turtleneck

You can't go wrong with a black turtleneck this season. Madewell's breathable cotton works for those mild-temp days.

$32$19
WITH CODE
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt
Madewell
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt

Pair this Madewell buckle belt with your favorite jeans.

$48$29
WITH CODE
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Madewell
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Invest in a versatile and timeless coat that will get you through many winters to come. The Insuluxe fabric will keep you warm while naturally repelling water and wind.

$378$170
WITH CODE
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Miller Cardigan Sweater

This super soft cotton cardigan has a relaxed fit so it's easy to wear all day whether you're lounging at home or out running errands.

$110$40
WITH CODE
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash

Throw it back to the '90s with these flared jeans. They've also got a little stretch in them for a comfy fit.

$128$77
WITH CODE
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather

Lace-up boots will take you anywhere where you need to go regardless of the weather. And you'll look good doing it too.

$198$80
WITH CODE
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.

$110$83
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$30
WITH CODE

 RELATED CONTENT:

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Stay Cozy This Winter With The Best UGG Boots and Slippers on Sale Now

Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

The 15 Best Face Oils to Try This Winter — Biossance, Kiehl's and More

20 Best Winter Haircare Products of 2022 to Shop on Amazon

Save Up to 40% On The North Face Jackets to Brave The Winter

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas