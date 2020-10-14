You can never have too many handbags! Tory Burch has hot discounts on handbags as part of the Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

As part of Amazon Prime Day, select designs of the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote range are discounted by 20%, meaning select styles are down to $208 from the usual $258 retail price. The totes come with magnetic snaps for closure and feature the Tory Burch logo.

Made with coated canvas, it measures 17.25 inches by 11.5 inches -- which means plenty of space to stash the scarf, sweater and headband you already snagged in Amazon Prime Day!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Head over and pick a design now!

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch/Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag? REGULARLY $258 $178 at Amazon

