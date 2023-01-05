The Best Affordable Wireless Printers for Your Home Office in 2023: Canon, HP, Epson and More
With remote work situations becoming the norm, one thing has also become abundantly clear: Home office spaces are essential — with people budgeting more for home office equipment than ever before. While having an efficient home office space is a must-have for many remote workers, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable (yet still effective) printers do actually exist — and many are even available at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more.
Standouts include printer models from HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother — all featuring premium capabilities for any home-office demands, as well as price tags that start at just $60. Regardless of whether your remote work situation is set up for the long-term or just temporary, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable printers.
Below, shop our picks for the best affordable printers for your home office. Be sure to also check out 10 home office chairs that are perfect for any WFH setup and the best desks under $100.
Take 40% off this top-rated printer from photo expert Canon — available in red or black.
Epson's compact printer model features wireless, all-in-one capabilities via a lightweight and portable printer structure.
With plenty of robust features to meet all of your WFH needs, this wireless, inkjet model will suit any home office space perfectly.
This top-rated, wireless printer from HP offers elevated printing capabilities — and for a feasible price.
Get Canon-quality resolution in any of your printed items with this single-function printer.
The best-selling HP Envy printer has almost 7,000 near-perfect reviews — and it just got a $35 markdown on the Best Buy website.
For a no-nonsense black and white printer that prints and scans seamlessly via Cloud, Brother's laser printer is a top-of-the-line choice.
Meet all of your home-office needs in style with Epson's crisp EcoTank Printer — equipped with premium features like an innovative cartridge-free solution.
