The Best Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell and More

By ETonline Staff
If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place.

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round. 

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell. 

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below. 

AirPods Pro
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
AirPods Pro
Apple
Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging case. 
REGULARLY $249
Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life.
REGULARLY $228
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last.
REGULARLY $180
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last!
ORIGINALLY $194
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Amazon
Sonos One (Gen 2)
Sonos
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. 
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
On Low Top Cloud Sneaker
Verishop
Low Top Cloud Sneaker
On
Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. 
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $199
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $99
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
REGULARLY $126
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
Lululemon License to Train Jogger
Lululemon
License to Train Jogger 29"
Lululemon
These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. 
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Amazon
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Amazon
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
REGULARLY $37
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Crosley CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable
Amazon
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
REGULARLY $249.95
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Amazon
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. 
REGULARLY $330
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack
Nordstrom
Index 15 Backpack
Arc'teryx
Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. 
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
Miansai Casing Rope Bracelet
East Dane
Casing Rope Bracelet
Miansai
We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. 
SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks
Happy Socks SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Bloomingdale's
SpongeBob SquarePants Cotton-Blend Crew Socks Gift Box, Pack of 3
Happy Socks
These fun SpongeBob SquarePants socks will put a smile on your guy's face. 
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
REGULARLY $129.95
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen Grey Aren Sunglasses
SSENSE
Grey Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. 
Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. 
Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Herschel Charlie Wallet
Herschel
Charlie Wallet
Herschel
The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots.

