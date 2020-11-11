If you're starting holiday shopping for the men in your life, you're at the right place.

A great category to look into is fashion. With winter coming up, the person you're planning to gift is probably in need of new clothing and accessories for cold weather. Or even something to elevate their wardrobe year-round.

Shop stylish gifts such as lightweight athletic sneakers, training joggers, fun SpongeBob socks, sleek sunnies and a cozy crewneck sweater from coveted brands like On, Lululemon, Happy Socks, Raen and Madewell.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop our selection of the best holiday fashion gifts for men, below.

AirPods Pro Apple Amazon AirPods Pro Apple Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charging case. REGULARLY $249 $194 at Amazon

Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life. REGULARLY $228 $68.40 at Coach Outlet

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $130 at Amazon

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last! ORIGINALLY $194 $144 at Amazon

Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos Amazon Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. $199 at Amazon

Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Verishop Low Top Cloud Sneaker On Athletic shoes that are light as air. The On Low Top Cloud Sneaker features breathable mesh uppers, adaptive comfort and all-day cushioning. It's already laced so it's easy to slip on and off whenever. $129.99 at Verishop

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. REGULARLY $99 $69.99 at Amazon

Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Amazon Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. REGULARLY $126 $89.99 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $39 at Amazon

License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon Lululemon License to Train Jogger 29" Lululemon These Lululemon joggers are made for training, but it's versatile and comfortable to wear anytime like when lounging or working from home. The License to Train Jogger features four-way stretch, quick-drying fabric and abrasion-resistant panels. $128 at Lululemon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $48.99 at Amazon

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $31 at Amazon

Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Amazon Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. REGULARLY $249.95 $186.95 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. REGULARLY $330 $149.99 at Amazon

Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Nordstrom Index 15 Backpack Arc'teryx Whether he's sporting it outdoors or during a city commute, the Arc'teryx Index 15 Backpack is convenient, functional and stylish. The compact design is made from durable tech fabric. It comes with a top handle, adjustable straps, exterior and interior zip pockets and internal compartment for hydration bladder. $59 at Nordstrom

Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai East Dane Casing Rope Bracelet Miansai We love this understated nautical-inspired woven cord bracelet with screw clasp and bead detail. $68 at East Dane

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen SSENSE Grey Aren Sunglasses Raen Raen sunglasses are cool and timeless. These translucent acetate sunnies with green 100% UV protection lenses and gold hardware are a modern take on a classic. $155 at SSENSE

Crewneck Sweater Madewell Madewell Crewneck Sweater Madewell A soft crewneck sweater made from blended wool yarn. This Madewell knit is a wardrobe staple for cold weather. $88 at Madewell

Charlie Wallet Herschel Herschel Charlie Wallet Herschel The Herschel Charlie Wallet is a no-fuss, slim design with multiple card slots. $21.99 at Herschel

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 231 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- More Deals Just Added!

Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 in 2020

Holiday Gifts for Under $50

Holiday Gifts for Under $200 at Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Holiday Gifts for Babies

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon