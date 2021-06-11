In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like Adidas, Nordstrom and Tatcha to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Macy's, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Save up to 50% off summer-ready sneakers for the whole family.

Just in time for Father's Day, save up to 60% off outdoor gear & apparel for the outdoorsman.

The Bloomingdale's buy more, save more event is on! Take 20% off when you spend $100-199, 25% off when you spend $200-399, or 30% off when you spend $400 or more.

It's finally rosè season! This weekend only, all new customers take $7 off their order with code ROSEDAY.

Now's the time to try the best-selling Dara scale with this amazing 56% off deal. Also, take an extra 25% off other summer deals with code SUMMER25.

We noticed hundreds of new styles just added to the sale with tops and skirts starting at just $29!

Shop the Father’s Day guide for personalized gifts ideas. Plus, save up to 40% off speakers & headphones.

The friends and family sale is on! Take an extra 30% off, plus an extra 15% off beauty, with code FRIEND.

Shop more than just greeting cards. In Minted's Father's Day Gift Shop, check out custom gift items from a variety of independent artists. Now through Friday 6/11 at 3pm, enjoy 15% off + FREE upgrade to priority shipping on gifts with code FATHERSDAY.

Need a better night's sleep? This deal might help! Take 50% off the Easy Breather Memory Foam Pillow and 20% off select mattresses.

Save 50% on Air Max’s for the whole family.

Need more Father's Day gift ideas? There are tons of great deals on clothing, shoes and accessories for men.

Get prepped for grilling season with 50% off cookout packages and classic gift sets.

Overstock's massive Red Tag Sale includes 1000s of items at 70% off plus free shipping on everything.

If you plan to spend more time outdoors this summer, check out REI's Deal of the Day page. Hot tip: you can preview the deals up to 6 days out. Plus, save up to 30% off men's clothing, camping & hiking, snowsports deals.

From June 10-14, enjoy up to 40% off fun backyard essentials.

Give your bed a makeover with 25% off TrueTemp bedding and TrueTemp pillows from June 11-14.

We found these two epic deals (along with many more). Take 45% off on the Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville and 40% off the Philips Essential Air Fryer.

Save 20% off sitewide on this Meghan Markle-approved brand with code SUMMER21.

Verishop's birthday sale is the epic buy one, get one free sale that we live for. Score blazers, dresses and tops on clearance items.

FitTrack BMI Smart Scale FitTrack FitTrack BMI Smart Scale A scale that focuses on so much more than simply your weight. Measure and track your body vitals with 17 health measurements on this customer-loved scale. $80 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

