Shopping

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend: Adidas, Nordstrom, Tatcha and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Weekly sales June 11
Adidas, Nordstrom, Nike, Tatcha, JBL, Verishop

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best sales to shop this week, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart. 

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like Adidas, Nordstrom and Tatcha to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Macy's, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need. 

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

Adidas

Save up to 50% off summer-ready sneakers for the whole family. 

Backcountry

Just in time for Father's Day, save up to 60% off outdoor gear & apparel for the outdoorsman. 

Bloomingdale's

The Bloomingdale's buy more, save more event is on! Take 20% off when you spend $100-199, 25% off when you spend $200-399, or 30% off when you spend $400 or more.

Drizly

It's finally rosè season! This weekend only, all new customers take $7 off their order with code ROSEDAY. 

FitTrack

Now's the time to try the best-selling Dara scale with this amazing 56% off deal. Also, take an extra 25% off other summer deals with code SUMMER25. 

Intermix

We noticed hundreds of new styles just added to the sale with tops and skirts starting at just $29! 

JBL

Shop the Father’s Day guide for personalized gifts ideas. Plus, save up to 40% off speakers & headphones.

Macy's

The friends and family sale is on! Take an extra 30% off, plus an extra 15% off beauty, with code FRIEND.

Minted

Shop more than just greeting cards. In Minted's Father's Day Gift Shop, check out custom gift items from a variety of independent artists. Now through Friday 6/11 at 3pm, enjoy 15% off + FREE upgrade to priority shipping on gifts with code FATHERSDAY.

Nest Bedding

Need a better night's sleep? This deal might help! Take 50% off the Easy Breather Memory Foam Pillow and 20% off select mattresses.

Nike

Save 50% on Air Max’s for the whole family. 

Nordstrom

Need more Father's Day gift ideas? There are tons of great deals on clothing, shoes and accessories for men

Omaha Steaks

Get prepped for grilling season with 50% off cookout packages and classic gift sets. 

Overstock

Overstock's massive Red Tag Sale includes 1000s of items at 70% off plus free shipping on everything.

REI

If you plan to spend more time outdoors this summer, check out REI's Deal of the Day page. Hot tip: you can preview the deals up to 6 days out. Plus, save up to 30% off men's clothing, camping & hiking, snowsports deals.

shopDisney

From June 10-14, enjoy up to 40% off fun backyard essentials

Sleep Number

Give your bed a makeover with 25% off TrueTemp bedding and TrueTemp pillows from June 11-14.

Sur La Table

We found these two epic deals (along with many more). Take 45% off on the Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville and 40% off the Philips Essential Air Fryer.

Tatcha

Save 20% off sitewide on this Meghan Markle-approved brand with code SUMMER21. 

Verishop

Verishop's birthday sale is the epic buy one, get one free sale that we live for. Score blazers, dresses and tops on clearance items.

Shop our favorite deals, below.

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers
Arguably one of the most comfortable running shoes we've tried. Plus, we're obsessed with them in this soft pink shade.
$126 (REGULARLY $180)
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker
JBL
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker
This waterproof speaker may be small, but according to customer reviews, packs quite a punch when it comes to sound quality. 
$120 (REGULARLY $150)
Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic
Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic
Tatcha
Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic
This powder is a water-activated exfoliant that aims to give you smooth, polished skin with a healthy glow. And with Tatcha being a Meghan Markle-approved brand, this one's a must-try.  
$52 (REGULARLY $65)
C/MEO Collective Comes in Waves Mini Dress
C/MEO Collective Comes in Waves Mini Dress
Verishop
C/MEO Collective Comes in Waves Mini Dress
Looking for a little red dress replace your go-to little black dress? We've got you covered. 
$54 (REGULARLY $180)
shopDisney Ariel Inflatable Lagoon Splash Pad
shopDisney Ariel Inflatable Lagoon Splash Pad
shopDisney
shopDisney Ariel Inflatable Lagoon Splash Pad
Delight your little one on a hot summer afternoon with this colorful splash pad and sprinkler. 
$40 (REGULARLY $50)
Asics GT-1000 Running Shoe
Asics GT-1000 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics GT-1000 Running Shoe
Grab a pair of these sleek running sneakers as a Father's Day gift for the Dad in your life. 
$40 (REGULARLY $100)
FitTrack BMI Smart Scale
FitTrack BMI Smart Scale
FitTrack
FitTrack BMI Smart Scale
A scale that focuses on so much more than simply your weight. Measure and track your body vitals with 17 health measurements on this customer-loved scale. 
$80 (REGULARLY $180)
Nike Air Max 2090 EOI Little Kids’ Sneakers
Nike Air Max 2090 EOI Little Kids’ Sneakers
Nike
Nike Air Max 2090 EOI Little Kids’ Sneakers
The coolest kicks for any kid and an amazing deal. 
$52 (REGULARLY $115)

 RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

20 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Disney Dad — Plus, Free Shipping

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

BaubleBar Sale: Shop Julia Roberts' Rings and Lizzo's Necklace

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Dates and the Deals We're Predicting

 