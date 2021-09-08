Walmart is having its own mega-sale for this fall. Among their deals the Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling bike, a Peloton dupe, is over 20% off at the Walmart Fall Sale.

The Echelon bike regularly retails for $600. During Walmart's Fall Sale you can score a huge deal and buy one for just under $500, no coupon code needed. Thats a $100 savings and a fraction of the price of a Peloton-branded stationary bike. Purchase includes a free 30-day membership to Echelon's fitness program, Echelon United. When you join Echelon United, you also gain access to Echelon's FitPass, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes including HIIT and yoga.

The sport bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.

Walmart's Fall Sale event includes sales on select items across categories like home, technology, apparel, beauty, appliances and fitness goods. Keep an eye out all month long for any new deals that pop up on the retailers site. If you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free delivery and other perks.

Grab this huge discount and shop now!

