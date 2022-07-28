Shopping

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture and Decor Before Summer Ends

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Outdoor Furniture Deals
Wayfair

Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space  if you've been waiting for the absolute best deal this year. With Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale, you can save up to 40% on trending pieces. 

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for summer.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals you can shop right now. 

Wayfair 2022 Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Char-Broil American Gourmet Gas Grill
Char-Broil American Gourmet Gas Grill
Wayfair
Char-Broil American Gourmet Gas Grill

Take your backyard to new heights with the American Gourmet Gas Grill. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.

$230$189
Beachcrest Home Mathis Outdoor Square Pillow 2-Piece Set
Beachcrest Home Mathis Outdoor Square Pillow 2-Piece Set
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Mathis Outdoor Square Pillow 2-Piece Set

These outdoor throw pillows with polyester covers and polyfill inserts complete your patio furniture with their simple solid color design. 

$55$47
Andover Mills Hunsberger Rattan Storage Bench
Andover Mills Hunsberger Rattan Storage Bench
Wayfair
Andover Mills Hunsberger Rattan Storage Bench

This outdoor storage bin can be used for a variety of purposes, including storing tools, small wares, pool accessories, cushions, pillows, and books. With a classic lid and handwoven resin rattan material, this bin is extremely durable and easy to store.

$310$245
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Wayfair
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

This pair of chaise lounge chairs is ideal for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun. These iron framed lounge chairs are weather, UV, and water resistant. 

$930$730
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$84$53
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern
Wayfair
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern

With its rectangular silhouette and clean lines, this 1-light hanging lantern lends a contemporary touch to your space. Four panes of glass diffuse light from medium-base bulbs up to 60W, making this lamp ideal for your enclosed patio.

$438$279
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$250$194
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$215
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$340
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$200
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220$140
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Wayfair
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating

Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.

$5,340$3,760
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Wayfair
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater

Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.

$240$204
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$1,100$830
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$450
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

Make your porch or patio more inviting with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.

$180$80
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group wit Rocking Chairs
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group wit Rocking Chairs

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$439$295
Hartington Adirondack Chair
Wayfair Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.

$310$260

