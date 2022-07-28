Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save up to 40% on Patio Furniture and Decor Before Summer Ends
Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space — if you've been waiting for the absolute best deal this year. With Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale, you can save up to 40% on trending pieces.
With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for summer.
Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals you can shop right now.
Wayfair 2022 Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals
Take your backyard to new heights with the American Gourmet Gas Grill. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.
These outdoor throw pillows with polyester covers and polyfill inserts complete your patio furniture with their simple solid color design.
This outdoor storage bin can be used for a variety of purposes, including storing tools, small wares, pool accessories, cushions, pillows, and books. With a classic lid and handwoven resin rattan material, this bin is extremely durable and easy to store.
This pair of chaise lounge chairs is ideal for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun. These iron framed lounge chairs are weather, UV, and water resistant.
Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.
With its rectangular silhouette and clean lines, this 1-light hanging lantern lends a contemporary touch to your space. Four panes of glass diffuse light from medium-base bulbs up to 60W, making this lamp ideal for your enclosed patio.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.
Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.
Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.
Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.
Make your porch or patio more inviting with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 75% on Furniture at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale
The Best Home & Furniture Sales You Can Shop This Weekend
Wayfair Sale 2022: Save up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor
The Comfiest Recliners and Reclining Sofas from Wayfair and Amazon
The Best Deals on Rugs at Wayfair's Epic Sale
You Can Still Shop These Major Deals at Wayfair
Wayfair Is Packed With Major Savings on Home Decor
Wayfair Summer Sale: Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone
Wayfair Home Decor Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs
Wayfair Sale: The Best Deals on Mattresses and Bedding
West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor
10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now