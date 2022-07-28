Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space — if you've been waiting for the absolute best deal this year. With Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale, you can save up to 40% on trending pieces.

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for summer.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals you can shop right now.

Wayfair 2022 Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Char-Broil American Gourmet Gas Grill Wayfair Char-Broil American Gourmet Gas Grill Take your backyard to new heights with the American Gourmet Gas Grill. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease. $230 $189 Buy Now

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $84 $53 Buy Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $140 Buy Now

Hartington Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Adirondack Chair These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last. $310 $260 Buy Now

