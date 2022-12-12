With less than two weeks to shop, you might be worried you're running out of time to score a great gift on a budget. But worry not, because there are still plenty of thoughtful, budget-friendly gift ideas out there for you to shop and get by Christmas. To help you find gifts they'll actually love without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best gifts under $30 across all categories: home, beauty, food, tech and more.

If you thought you'd have to shell out hundreds for gifts from top brands such as Apple, Olaplex, and West Elm, think again — even the most sought-after labels have options under $30. For the forgetful friend who's always misplacing their keys, wallet, and everything else, Apple's Airtag allows them to track their essentials for just $29. Are they a major wine snob? Treat them to an elegant set of West Elm red wine glasses, on sale for $30. And if they're a TikTok fanatic obsessed with the latest beauty trends, the Olaplex #7 bonding oil is an affordable luxury they'll definitely use.

If you’re still searching for the perfect gift that'll arrive on time, at an even better price, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of White Elephant gifts, best stocking stuffers and Amazon gifts under $25, as well as our ultimate gift guide for 2022.

It's your last chance to shop these items so they ship in time for Christmas morning. See below for our picks for the best gifts at and under $30.

Home and Tech Gifts Under $30

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This gift simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage, or a handbag, and then can be found wherever you left them by tracking them on your phone. $29 Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Shop Now

What Do You Meme Game Urban Outfitters What Do You Meme Game For the person who needs to take baby steps toward re-learning how to socialize without a computer, the What Do You Meme Game from Urban Outfitters is a fun way to do it. $30 Shop Now

Beauty and Fragrance Gifts Under $30

Boozy Gifts Under $30

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

Electric Wine Opener Cokunst Amazon Electric Wine Opener Cokunst An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light makes a great gift. $15 Shop Now

Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Personalization Mall Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days. $30 Shop Now

Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper Uncommon Goods Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month. $25 Shop Now

Cocktail Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Cocktail Grow Kit Even if the recipient isn't into gardening, this Cocktail Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing aromatic herbs. $12 Shop Now

Fashion Gifts Under $30

Food and Coffee Gifts Under $30

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $20 Shop Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $36 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Right Now

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers

Fenty Beauty Relaunches Rihanna's Signature Fragrance for The Holidays

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

Save Up to 50% on Matching Holiday Pajamas at Hanna Andersson's Sale

The Best Hydro Flask Holiday Deals to Grab Now

The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 24 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas

12 Best Beauty Gift Sets You Can Still Order In Time for The Holidays

14 Best Gifts for Every Type of Gamer, from Nintendo to PlayStation