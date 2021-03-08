BaubleBar Semi-Annual Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 20% on Affordable Celeb-Loved Accessories
Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for their Semi-Annual Stock-Up event -- and if you haven't already started shopping, it's not too late. The jewelry and accessory brand's epic sale ends tonight. And when you shop today, 10% of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit organization Baby2Baby.
There's still time to get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website when you use the promo code SEMI20 at checkout. This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and, without a doubt, you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks.
For those of you who want some celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.
Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.
