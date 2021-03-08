Shopping

BaubleBar Semi-Annual Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 20% on Affordable Celeb-Loved Accessories

Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for their Semi-Annual Stock-Up event -- and if you haven't already started shopping, it's not too late. The jewelry and accessory brand's epic sale ends tonight. And when you shop today, 10% of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit organization Baby2Baby.

There's still time to get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website when you use the promo code SEMI20 at checkout. This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and, without a doubt, you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks

For those of you who want some celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask. 

Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.

BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace
BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace
Prep your jewelry box for spring with this bright and playful necklace from BaubleBar.
$35 (REGULARLY $44)
BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm
BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm
Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm.
$20 (REGULARLY $25)
BaubleBar Spillo Earrings
BaubleBar Spillo Earrings
These 18k gold plated earrings feel edgy, cool and polished.
$43 (REGULARLY $54)
BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace
BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace
You'll never go wrong with a classic chain necklace
$62 (REGULARLY $78)
BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops
BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops
These feel like they came from another era and yet so, so modern.
$61 (REGULARLY $72)
BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings
How cool are these sushi-inspired earrings?
$43 (REGULARLY $54)
BaubleBar Peony Necklace
BaubleBar Peony Necklace
Looking for another chain to add to your collection or layer with your other go-to necklaces? This chunky rolled style is the perfect way to make a statement.
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit
BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit
Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver.
$78 (REGULARLY $98)
BaubleBar Herz Earrings
BaubleBar Herz Earrings
Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. 
$30 (REGULARLY $38)
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace
This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. 
$39 (REGULARLY $48)
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
BaubleBar Face Mask Set
BaubleBar Face Mask Set
Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. 
$10 (REGULARLY $12)
BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case
BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case
A fun, customizable jelly iPhone case in cotton candy hues. 
$38 (REGULARLY $48)

