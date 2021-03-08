Are you ready to stock up on adorable, affordable jewelry and accessories? The celeb-loved BaubleBar is having a rare sitewide sale for their Semi-Annual Stock-Up event -- and if you haven't already started shopping, it's not too late. The jewelry and accessory brand's epic sale ends tonight. And when you shop today, 10% of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit organization Baby2Baby.

There's still time to get 20% off the entire BaubleBar website when you use the promo code SEMI20 at checkout. This is the brand's first sitewide event of the year and, without a doubt, you won't want to miss it. Get an awesome deal on bestsellers, new arrivals and even on their collection of fine jewelry. In addition to trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, BaubleBar also offers super cute phone cases and face masks.

For those of you who want some celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.

Shop BaubleBar's sitewide sale now, and check out ET Style top picks below.

BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace Prep your jewelry box for spring with this bright and playful necklace from BaubleBar. $35 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm BaubleBar BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm. $20 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

BaubleBar Spillo Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Spillo Earrings These 18k gold plated earrings feel edgy, cool and polished. $43 (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace You'll never go wrong with a classic chain necklace $62 (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops BaubleBar BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops These feel like they came from another era and yet so, so modern. $61 (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings How cool are these sushi-inspired earrings? $43 (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

BaubleBar Peony Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Peony Necklace Looking for another chain to add to your collection or layer with your other go-to necklaces? This chunky rolled style is the perfect way to make a statement. $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit BaubleBar BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver. $78 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

BaubleBar Herz Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Herz Earrings Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. $30 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. $39 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. $32 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

BaubleBar Face Mask Set BaubleBar BaubleBar Face Mask Set Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. $10 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case BaubleBar BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case A fun, customizable jelly iPhone case in cotton candy hues. $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

