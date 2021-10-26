Shopping

BaubleBar's Beloved Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop Festive Jewelry Pieces for Christmas and Beyond

By ETonline Staff
BaubleBar Holiday Collection 2021
BaubleBar

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar -- the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and adding Hollywood-approved pieces to your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring.

But in case you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing BaubleBar jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2021 Holiday Collection. While BaubleBar boasts cute accessories year-round, the retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish -- with everything from Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings and Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers to Disney jewelry sets and even spirited, champagne-centric styles that are perfect for ringing in the New Year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet). Scroll down to shop them all.

BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Claus Couple Earrings
Welcome Santa in style this Christmas with these gold plated and glass stone earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Holly Jolly Earrings
Deck the halls with this cute and festive pair of wreath earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Tinsel Teardrop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Tinsel Teardrop Earrings
Dressing your tree takes on a whole new meaning this holiday season thanks to BaubleBar's sparkly, ornamental earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings
Make winter your greatest inspiration for accessories this season and adorn your ears with these crystal snowflake drops.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Menorah Earrings
The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Ugly Christmas Sweater Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Ugly Christmas Sweater Earrings
Get lit this holiday season with these festive and colorful ugly sweater-inspired earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Give It A Whirl Earrings
Spice up any holiday game with these CZ stone studs.
$28 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Clara Earring Set
Nothing feels more quintessentially Christmas than accessories that pay homage to the iconic characters of "The Nutcracker."
$58 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Sugarplum Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Sugarplum Drop Earrings
All things are sugar, spice and everything nice with these charming nutcracker earrings.
$44 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers
Shed some light on the joy of the holiday season with these festive and colorful ear crawlers.
$32 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings
Make Mickey Mouse your go-to companion this Christmas with these nutcracker-inspired Disney earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Buddy the Elf Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Buddy the Elf Earring Set
We just like to smile. Smiling's our favorite -- and it's easy to with these Elf-inspired earrings.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar OMG Santa Elf Earrings
You'll definitely be on Santa's nice list with these gold, Elf-inspired studs.
$40 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar No 'Pagne, No Gain Earrings
Pop the bubbly and sip on something sweet with these champagne-centric drops.
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Splash of Cran Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Splash of Cran Earrings
A splash of cran and just a dash of holiday spirit!
$48 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Worth A Shot Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Worth A Shot Earrings
This earring set is perfect for ringing in the New Year and beyond!
$54 AT BAUBLEBAR
BaubleBar Thanks A Brunch Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Thanks A Brunch Earrings
It's not brunch without a Bloody Mary -- and a beautiful, boozy pair of earrings inspired by the best meal of the day too.
$54 AT BAUBLEBAR

