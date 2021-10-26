It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar -- the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, Lizzo's baguette initial necklace and Kate Hudson's Halloween earrings.

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and adding Hollywood-approved pieces to your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring.

But in case you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing BaubleBar jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved (and newly debuted) 2021 Holiday Collection. While BaubleBar boasts cute accessories year-round, the retailer's holiday collection is especially stylish -- with everything from Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings and Holiday Lights Ear Crawlers to Disney jewelry sets and even spirited, champagne-centric styles that are perfect for ringing in the New Year.

To give you a head start on holiday shopping, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's festive new collection (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet). Scroll down to shop them all.

BaubleBar Menorah Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Menorah Earrings The pearl and gem detailing on these Menorah drops are the most stylish and elegant addition to any Hanukkah celebration. $48 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

