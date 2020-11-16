Nordstrom is offering so many ways to save big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!

The retailer revealed that their Cyber Deals sale event -- their version of the Black Friday deal and Cyber Week event -- is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. New deals will drop on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Over 1,000 items from top brands will be up to 50% off, including the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella Moto Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie, Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, Smeg Electric Kettle and nuna MIXX Stroller. You can preview the deals right now.

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweaters, a Tory Burch handbag, a Bony Levy diamond ring and so much more. Happy Black Friday shopping -- the most wonderful time (for savings) of the year!

57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Balenciaga Nordstrom 57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Balenciaga Super stylish and super on sale -- exactly what we look for when shopping designer sunglasses. REGULARLY $490 $294 at Nordstrom

Plush Covered Headphones FAO Schwarz Nordstrom Plush Covered Headphones FAO Schwarz Adorable headphones for the kids. A few minutes of peace and quiet -- plus $35 in savings -- for you. Win-win-win! REGULARLY $34.99 $19.99 at Nordstrom

Wodehouse Chukka Boot Timberland Nordstrom Wodehouse Chukka Boot Timberland If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Timberland will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're 66% off and plenty of sizes are still in stock! REGULARLY $299 $99.90 at Nordstrom

5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub Nordstrom 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies. REGULARLY $369.99 $269.99 at Nordstrom

Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams with a textured dot pattern. REGULARLY $109 $54.50 at Nordstrom

Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard Nordstrom Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard This timeless designer blazer by Veronica Beard is 60% off. REGULARLY $695 $278 at Nordstrom

Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Save 40% on the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, available in a holiday-appropriate garnet shade. REGULARLY $458 $274.80 at Nordstrom

Duo Metal Diamond Double Stacked Ring Bony Levy Nordstrom Duo Metal Diamond Double Stacked Ring Bony Levy Looking to gift diamonds this holiday season? This unique yet classic diamond stacking ring by Bony Levy is 60% off. REGULARLY $1,295 $517.98 at Nordstrom

Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set Calpak Nordstrom Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set Calpak When your loved ones are comfortable with traveling again, they'll be ready with this two-piece hard shell luggage set with spinner wheels from Calpak -- now 40% off. REGULARLY $325 $194.98 at Nordstrom

Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Get a 30% discount on these faux leather leggings from Spanx -- shop now while they're still in stock! REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Nordstrom

Air Max 2X Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Max 2X Sneaker Nike We love this fashion-forward Nike shoe made with chunky sole. REGULARLY $90 $60.30 at Nordstrom

Margo Coat Topshop Nordstrom Margo Coat Topshop A sleek olive green winter coat from Topshop. REGULARLY $110 $54.90 at Nordstrom

Original Rain Boot (Big Kid) Hunter Nordstrom Original Rain Boot (Big Kid) Hunter Big kid sizes of this classic Hunter rain boot is on sale! REGULARLY $85 $80 at Nordstrom

City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Jo Malone Nordstrom City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Jo Malone Treat your loved one to this luxurious City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle from Jo Malone -- a Nordstrom exclusive, you can't find it anywhere else! $72 at Nordstrom

