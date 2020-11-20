Nordstrom has released Black Friday deals! The department store's website is filled with discounts sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, the retailer has dropped their Cyber Deals earlier than originally planned, which means customers get to save big ahead of next week's shopping extravaganza. More than a thousand items are up to 50% off across categories, including women, men, kids, home and beauty. These Cyber Deals will be available through Dec. 1. These deals feature items from top brands such as the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella Moto Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie, Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, Smeg Electric Kettle and nuna MIXX Stroller.

Second, shop Nordstrom's current markdowns and clearance items with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home from big brands like Levi's, Natori, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Timberland and so many more. For those looking for beauty deals, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Nike sneakers, a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweaters, a Tory Burch handbag, a Bony Levy diamond ring and so much more. Happy Black Friday shopping -- the most wonderful time (for savings) of the year!

Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings Zella Nordstrom Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings Zella You don't want to miss out on this deep discount on these Zella moto leggings. REGULARLY $69 $34.50 at Nordstrom

Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie UGG Nordstrom Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie UGG Get the classic UGG shearling bootie for under $100. REGULARLY $160 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Cozy-Chic Heathered Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom Cozy-Chic Heathered Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Now's the time to score the super-soft, cozy Barefoot Dreams throw to cuddle up in during winter's chilly nights. REGULARLY $147 $109.90 at Nordstrom

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori Nordstrom Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori Stock up on the Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra, a T-shirt bra with molded foam cups and pretty lace straps. It's currently 50% off! REGULARLY $72 $36 at Nordstrom

Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf Nordstrom Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf A Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb perfume is a great gift idea. This scent features blackcurrant, night-blooming jasmine, sensual musk, vanilla and patchouli. REGULARLY $115 $69 at Nordstrom

Plush Covered Headphones FAO Schwarz Nordstrom Plush Covered Headphones FAO Schwarz Adorable headphones for the kids. A few minutes of peace and quiet -- plus 54% in savings -- for you. Win-win-win! REGULARLY $34.99 $15.99 at Nordstrom

Wodehouse Chukka Boot Timberland Nordstrom Wodehouse Chukka Boot Timberland If you're looking for a surefire gift for a guy, these handsome chukka boots from Timberland will be a staple in his wardrobe for years to come. Grab them now while they're 66% off and plenty of sizes are still in stock! REGULARLY $299 $99.90 at Nordstrom

5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub Nordstrom 5.75-Quart Coq au Vin Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte Staub We've been fans of this sturdy cookware brand ever since spotting it in one of Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbooks. Available in graphite and dark blue shades, this cast iron is suitable for all cooktops and all kinds of slow-roasted meats and veggies. REGULARLY $369.99 $269.99 at Nordstrom

Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. Nordstrom Texture Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set BP. This chic BP. bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two standard shams with a textured dot pattern. REGULARLY $109 $54.50 at Nordstrom

Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard Nordstrom Gia Glen Plaid Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard This timeless designer blazer by Veronica Beard is 60% off. REGULARLY $695 $278 at Nordstrom

Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Save 40% on the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, available in a holiday-appropriate garnet shade. REGULARLY $458 $274.80 at Nordstrom

Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set Calpak Nordstrom Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set Calpak When your loved ones are comfortable with traveling again, they'll be ready with this two-piece hard shell luggage set with spinner wheels from Calpak -- now 40% off. REGULARLY $325 $194.98 at Nordstrom

Air Max 2X Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Max 2X Sneaker Nike We love this fashion-forward Nike shoe made with chunky sole. REGULARLY $90 $60.30 at Nordstrom

Margo Coat Topshop Nordstrom Margo Coat Topshop A sleek olive green winter coat from Topshop. REGULARLY $110 $54.90 at Nordstrom

City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Jo Malone Nordstrom City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Jo Malone Treat your loved one to this luxurious City Editions Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle from Jo Malone -- a Nordstrom exclusive, you can't find it anywhere else! $72 at Nordstrom

