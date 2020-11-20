Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Nordstrom -- Shop Cyber Deals Now on UGG, Barefoot Dreams and More
Nordstrom has released Black Friday deals! The department store's website is filled with discounts sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.
First, the retailer has dropped their Cyber Deals earlier than originally planned, which means customers get to save big ahead of next week's shopping extravaganza. More than a thousand items are up to 50% off across categories, including women, men, kids, home and beauty. These Cyber Deals will be available through Dec. 1. These deals feature items from top brands such as the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Zella Moto Leggings, UGG Shearling Bootie, Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, Smeg Electric Kettle and nuna MIXX Stroller.
Second, shop Nordstrom's current markdowns and clearance items with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home from big brands like Levi's, Natori, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Timberland and so many more. For those looking for beauty deals, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the deep discounts you deserve. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Amazon Prime Day combined!
For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Macy's, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Nike sneakers, a cute Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweaters, a Tory Burch handbag, a Bony Levy diamond ring and so much more. Happy Black Friday shopping -- the most wonderful time (for savings) of the year!
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Black Friday Deals - Macy's, Target, Fitbit, Samsung & More
231 Best Christmas Gifts at Amazon
Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts
Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Tonight-- Shop Early Deals Now!
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Lululemon! Shop These Deals Now
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon
Holiday Fashion Gift Guide -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands
Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
Holiday Gifts for Kids and Babies