Black Friday Deals Under $30

By Danica Creahan‍
Black Friday deals under $30
Pattanaphong Khuankaew / Getty Images

Because of shipping delays and supply chain disruptions, everything about the holidays seems to be kicking off early this year, and that includes Black Friday deals. With the season of giving upon us, sticking to a budget can be tough, but with plenty of great Black Friday deals starting early, it should be easier than ever to gift everyone on your nice list that perfect present without breaking the bank. 

From popular retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Amazon and more, shop deals on everything from Kitchen gadgets to loungewear. Looking for a great gift for your furry friend? Amazon has deals on extra-large dog beds starting at just $29. Ready to upgrade to the smart home experience? The Google Nest Mini is half off at Target’s early Black Friday sale

If you’re still searching for just the right gift, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200, as well as our gift guide hub for 2021

See below for our picks for the best Black Friday deals under $30, and other great gifts under $30.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
Machine washable dog bed
PUPPBUDD
Machine washable dog bed
With a raised rim and super-soft filling, this easy-to-wash dog bed should have your pup feeling secure and snoring soundly in no time.
$40$29
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Already have Alexa helping you out around the house? The Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale right now for $25 and will fit in perfectly with its Alexa-controlled remote. It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are even available for free! 
$50 $25
Rubbermaid 30-piece food storage container set with easy find lids
Target
Rubbermaid 30-piece food storage container set with easy find lids
With nesting bases and lids that can connect to the top or bottom of each base, the days of digging through your cupboards for the matching tupperware set are over.
$42$8
Crocs Classic Floral Platform Clog
Nordstrom
Crocs Classic Floral Platform Clog
Just in case you haven't picked up a pair of 2021's 'it' shoe, you can get a pair of Croc's Classic Clog for 40% off. 
$50$30
2-pack solar Christmas lights
JMEXSUSS VIA AMAZON
2-pack solar Christmas lights
These waterproof, solar-powered Christmas lights will make decorating for the holidays a budget-friendly breeze.
$28$20
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music mini figurine
Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal & Music mini figurine
One of the hottest gifts of the season, L.O.L dolls have totally taken over the toy world. This L.O.L Tots doll includes 15 surprises to unbox, including hair clips, an outfit and a song! It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
$16$8
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Ultraideas
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
With their rubber sole, these slippers are anti-skid and can comfortably venture out of the house.
$30 AND UP $18 AND UP
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
$28$20
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Pullover
Amazon
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$29$27
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$35$29
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots.
$34$26
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$24
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Nordstrom
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Don't miss out on this awesome deal on the Spanx seamless workout top. 
$55$23
JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds
Target
JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds
$30$20
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. 
$36$26
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30

 

Great gifts under $30

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect athletic leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$22 AT AMAZON
Handheld milk frother
Zulay via Amazon
Handheld Milk Frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
$16
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
Stojo via Amazon
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Pacifica Beauty
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
This 28-shade palette includes a wide range of neutrals and shimmer shadows to play around with. The palette itself is crafted from 100% recyclable paper and removable tin and bio-film that makes it as low waste and easy to recycle as possible. 
$24
Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife.
$19
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 
$16
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
The Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
$10
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
$22 $19
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Walmart
Lottie London Superfake mascara
This vegan mascara is cruelty free, long-wear and lengthens the look of lashes for a wide-awake and glamorous appearance.
$9
Candelaria Reymundo and Greg Waloszczyk National Parks Color Map Mug
Uncommon Goods
National Parks Color Map Mug
This national parks mug will inspire your special someone to plan their next road trip.
$25
Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon
Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
$22
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Nordstrom
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Cozy socks are one of those tried-and-true stocking stuffers anyone can appreciate -- especially during the colder months.
$18
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
$30
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away.
$25
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
These Sojos classic aviator polarized sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget.
$14
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 
$12
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Verishop
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Want to give someone the gift of hygge? Give them the thoughtful gift of English breakfast tea.
$20

