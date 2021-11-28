Shopping

Cyber Monday Deals Under $30 -- Anthropologie, Everlane, Calvin Klein and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Cyber Monday deals under $30
Cyber Monday deals are already going on and with the season of giving upon us, sticking to a budget can be tough, but with plenty of great Cyber Monday deals starting early, it should be easier than ever to gift everyone on your nice list that perfect present without breaking the bank. Because of shipping delays and supply chain disruptions, everything about the holidays seems to be kicking off early this year, but it should help get gifts to loved ones on time. 

From popular retailers like Nordstrom, Target, Amazon and more, shop deals on everything from Kitchen gadgets to loungewear. Ready to upgrade to the smart home experience? The Google Nest Mini is half off at Target’s Cyber Monday sale

If you’re still searching for just the right gift, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200, as well as our gift guide hub for 2021

See below for our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals under $30, and other great gifts under $30.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. 
$33$26
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
$28$14
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Anthropology Zodiac Daily Journal
Get into journaling for 2022 with a zodiac journal at a 50% discount! 
$18$10
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$29$27
2-pack solar Christmas lights
2-pack solar Christmas lights
These waterproof, solar-powered Christmas lights will make decorating for the holidays a budget-friendly breeze.
$28$24
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Time and Tru Women's Packable Stretch Zip Up Puffer Jacket
A puffer jacket under $20? Yes, please! 
$25$20
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$26
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
Rare Beauty Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
A Rare Beauty gift set that features founder Selena Gomez's favorite products. 
$30
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
Indoor/outdoor memory foam slippers
With their rubber sole, these slippers are anti-skid and can comfortably venture out of the house.
$30 AND UP $22 AND UP
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane's The Easy Pant is perfect for lounging and it's on sale for 50% off. 
$58$29

 

More great gifts under $30

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Cozy socks are one of those tried-and-true stocking stuffers anyone can appreciate -- especially during the colder months.
$18
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
$30
Personalized Apron
Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
$22
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife.
$19
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Sojos Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
These Sojos classic aviator polarized sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget.
$11
Handheld Milk Frother
Handheld Milk Frother
Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld frother.
$17$16
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 
$16$14
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Art of Tea English Breakfast Tea Eco Pyramid Teabags
Want to give someone the gift of hygge? Give them the thoughtful gift of English breakfast tea.
$20
Lottie London Superfake mascara
Lottie London Superfake mascara
This vegan mascara is cruelty free, long-wear and lengthens the look of lashes for a wide-awake and glamorous appearance.
$8
Electric Wine Opener
Electric Wine Opener
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 
$14
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
$22 $21
National Parks Color Map Mug
National Parks Color Map Mug
This national parks mug will inspire your special someone to plan their next road trip.
$25
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
Stellar Gaze eyeshadow palette
This 28-shade palette includes a wide range of neutrals and shimmer shadows to play around with. The palette itself is crafted from 100% recyclable paper and removable tin and bio-film that makes it as low waste and easy to recycle as possible. 
$24$17

