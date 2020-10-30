Shopping

Holiday Gifts Under $25

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Holiday gifts, presents, christmas tree
Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, bargain hunters can find tons of budget-friendly holiday gifts from  CoachKate SpadeMarc JacobsRebecca MinkoffFryeHerschelVera Bradley Levi'sUgg, Amazon, REI and other major retailers. 

Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to chose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor. 

Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25. The items listed make great gifts for Christmas and other holidays, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, and even housewarming gifts. 

Check back with ET Style for more markdowns! 

Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
Chaos
Chaos Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
REI
Marlow Pom Kids’ Beanie
Chaos

An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric.  

REGULARLY $17.99

Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater
The Elf on the Shelf
The Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater
Amazon
Elf on the Shelf Outfit Pack - Party Skirt Pair and Switcheroo Sweater
The Elf on the Shelf

The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item.

REGULARLY $19.95

Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz
Lululemon
Lululemon Purist Cycling Water Battle 26 oz
Lululemon
Purist Cycling Water Bottle 26 oz
Lululemon

Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle.  

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI

New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.

REGULARLY $29

Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21
Forever 21 Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21
Twisted Floral Headwrap
Forever 21

A stylish woven head wrap featuring a floral print. 

REGULARLY $4.99

Powder Kiss Lipstick
MAC
MAC Power Kiss Lipstick
Macy's
Powder Kiss Lipstick
MAC

A fierce red lip never goes out of style. 

REGULARLY $21

Simulated Birthstone Heart Pendant Necklace in Fine Silver Plate
Macy’s
Macy's Simulated Birthstone Heart Pendant Necklace in Fine Silver Plate
Macy’s
Simulated Birthstone Heart Pendant Necklace in Fine Silver Plate
Macy’s

This heart-shaped pendant necklace is a great gift for that special someone.

REGULARLY $55

Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
ROYCE New York
ROYCE New York Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
Macy's
Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet in Genuine Leather
ROYCE New York

A compact dual window wallet to keep your license, credit cards and more. 

REGULARLY $24.99

But First, Coffee Insulated Tumbler & Caffeinated Gummy Bears Set
SUGARFINA x Alfred’s Coffee
SUGARFINA x Alfred’s But First, Coffee Insulated Tumbler & Caffeinated Gummy Bears Set
Nordstrom
But First, Coffee Insulated Tumbler & Caffeinated Gummy Bears Set
SUGARFINA x Alfred’s Coffee

This cool collaboration between SUGARFINA and Alfred's Coffee makes for a sweet gift option. 

Smart Strong Mug
Fringe Studio
Fringe Studio Smart Strong Mug
Nordstrom
Smart Strong Mug
Fringe Studio

This ceramic mug with a matte glaze features a message of motivation. 

Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror

Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 

Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Electric Wine Opener
Cokunst

An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light. 

POP Salt & Pepper Shakers
NAMBÉ
NAMBÉ Pop Salt & Pepper Shakers
Nordstrom
POP Salt & Pepper Shakers
NAMBÉ

A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers.

REGULARLY $30

Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden
Rounded White Sunglasses
Steve Madden

Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens. 

Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
DuoMuo
DuoMuo Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
Amazon
Vinyl Record Disk Coasters, 6 Pack
DuoMuo

This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia. 

Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream
Kiehl's
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream
Nordstrom
Grapefruit Richly Hydrating Scented Hand Cream
Kiehl's

Kiehl’s scented hand cream is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E to hydrate the skin. 

REGULARLY $16

 RELATED CONTENT:

193 Best Gifts of 2020 from Amazon -- Best Holiday Gift Ideas for 2020

Holiday Gifts for Under $100

Holiday Gifts for Under $200 at Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Babies

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Herschel, Madewell and More

Holiday Gifts for Under $50

The Best Birthday Gifts to Give During Social Distancing

The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

Best Gifts for Grads: High School and College Graduate Gift Ideas