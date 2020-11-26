Huda Beauty Black Friday 2020: Up to 50% Off Sitewide
Huda Kattan's beauty brand, Huda Beauty, has launched their Black Friday sale -- offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27.
Save 20% to 50% on a variety of makeup products from the beauty influencer's line. Shop Huda Beauty's popular eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, makeup brushes, foundation, eyeliner, lashes and more. The Black Friday deal also applies to Kattan's skincare line, Wishful, and fragrance line, Kayali. No promo code is needed.
Also, check out additional Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Lululemon, Fenty Beauty and other major retailers and brands.
Browse through the entire Huda Beauty Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.
