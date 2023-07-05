Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have come a long way since starting off as friendly neighbors in their exclusive Calabasas, California, community.

In light of their exciting news, ET is taking a look back on their whirlwind romance, from neighbors and friends to several weddings and a baby on the way.

2017

Kourtney and Travis' bond began over their children. Kourtney is a mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, while the drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Travis has also served as a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

Back in 2017, ET spoke with both Travis and Alabama, and Alabama talked about having dinner with the entire Kardashian family as well as Jennifer Lawrence, who is also close to the famous family.

"I told her she had a power dinner," Travis told ET at the time, noting that Kourtney and her 39-year-old sister, Khloe Kardashian, were their neighbors, and that his two kids had become close with Kourtney's eldest children, Mason and Penelope. "I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."

2018

In 2018, Alabama posted a picture on social media of her sitting on steps in between Kourtney and her mom. She captioned the photo with pink heart emojis.

Travis and Kourtney remained close. The pair were photographed together on multiple occasions throughout the years, like when they went to dinner together in November 2018 at Crossroads restaurant with Larsa Pippen.

2019

In February 2019, they were again photographed together during an evening out in Malibu, with Kourtney all smiles behind the wheel.

2021

Fans started speculating that things had turned romantic between Kourtney and Travis in January of 2021 after the two began engaging in flirty exchanges on social media. At one point, Kourtney Instagrammed a sexy selfie in her closet, and Travis commented with a rose emoji. She also shared screenshots from the 1993 film True Romance, and he commented, "You're so cool." Travis has said in previous interviews that his favorite movie of all time is True Romance, and Patricia Arquette's character in the film is named Alabama -- the same name as his daughter.

They also appeared to be spending some quality time together at the home of Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, in Palm Springs, California, with the pair both sharing poolside views of the backyard on social media.

A source told ET at the time of the budding romance, "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic."

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," the source added.

Making things permanent

A source told ET in June 2021 that "Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families."

"They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy," the source said, adding that for the time being, they are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."

However, the source said they are "closer than ever," which means that for the reality star and the drummer, "building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."

"They feel like their biggest accomplishment thus far is how seamlessly they've integrated their families together," the source added. "That's always been very much a focus for both of them and they feel proud that everyone can be supportive of their happiness."

Scott gives his blessing

While appearing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special, celebrating the end of their E! series, Scott gave Kourtney his blessing with regard to her relationship with Travis.

After agreeing that their relationship might have had a better chance at succeeding if not for Scott's substance abuse issues, Kourtney maintained that her ex will "always be family." And, while Scott joked with the family that he sometimes wants to "kill" Kourtney's suitors, he did give his blessing to her and Travis.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what," he shared. "So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Overcoming fears together

Just days after Travis took his first flight since a deadly 2008 plane crash, he took to Instagram to praise his then-girlfriend for giving him the courage to do just that.

In the sweet pic, the pair stands in front of the plane on the tarmac, with Travis holding Kourtney in his arms as they kiss.

"With you anything is possible," Travis praised his girlfriend in the caption, along with the black heart emoji.

"Anything and everything with you," Kourtney commented, adding the same emoji as her beau.

PDA-packed red carpet debut

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where they posed for pics alongside their friends, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The two couldn't keep their hands off each other on the red carpet, and got a kick out of touching tongues while they posed for photos.

A romantic proposal

In October 2021, the loved-up couple took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged.

"Travis proposed to Kourtney and she said yes," a source told ET at the time. "The proposal happened at sunset on the beach in Montecito, California. Travis walked Kourtney to an area on the beach that had candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. It was very romantic and the couple is over the moon."

The source added that some of the couple's family were also there to see it all go down.

Kourtney confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing photos of the romantic proposal, which she simply captioned, "Forever @travisbarker." Travis also commented "Forever" on the post, along with an infinity symbol emoji.

Tattoos to seal the deal

That same month, Travis got a tattoo of his fiancée's lips to cover up some old ink dedicated to his ex-wife.

His lady love's lips weren't the only things he added. Travis covered the large tattoo he had dedicated to Shanna on his bicep, with a black scorpion, adding the imprint of Kourtney's black-lipstick-covered lips at the tip of the scorpion's tail. Born Nov. 14, the piece also served as an ode to the Blink-182 drummer's Scorpio astrological sign.

"Scorpio season. On @travisbarker …Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash. Congrats you two ✨🖤💍🖤✨#kourtneyandtravis #kravis #travisbarker #kourtneykardashian," Travis' tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, shared on Instagram.

He also posted a photo of the tattoo and the sheet Kourtney kissed for Travis' new piece of ink.

2022

Wedding plans in the works

In January 2022, a source told ET that the couple had already begun planning their "intimate and special" wedding, adding that they want to exchange vows "sooner than later."

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," the source told ET. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."

According to the source, both stars wanted to be "very involved in the wedding planning process," adding that the wedding "will be very 'them' and their style."

Talks of more kids

In February 2022, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis "are so in love" that they're "open to the idea of having children together and growing their family." It seemed the idea had even been broached, because the source told ET that "their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy."

Shanna shuts down jealousy rumors

"I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not," Shanna told ET that same month. "I'm in a relationship and I'm really happy, and it's just not something that’s centered in my world."

Taking steps toward baby

In a trailer for the first season of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis are seen at a doctor's office talking about their intentions to have a child together. Exploring their options, including IVF, the pair declares their desire to grow their family.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney says.

When a doctor asks them to put a "sample" in a cup, Kourtney closes the door and jokes, "We'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio." Travis is later seen kissing his fiancée's hand as she lies down on a bed in the doctor's office.

A Vegas wedding

Wedding bells were ringing for Kourtney and Travis in Sin City in April 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 GRAMMYs.

ET spoke with Marty Frierson, owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, who recalled the couple coming in after 12 a.m. and requesting an Elvis Presley impersonator. Frierson said the ceremony took about 10-15 minutes and the couple danced and kissed while they exchanged vows.

Frierson added that Kourtney and Travis did not exchange rings and celebrated by tossing a bouquet of fresh roses. There were no photos or videos allowed and the couple came in with what appeared to be security.

Frierson said, "They were just fun and in love."

The wedding was not legally binding, however, as the couple did not get a marriage license.

"Kourtney and Travis had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the GRAMMYs," another source told ET. "It was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into."

Blending families

Later that month, Kourtney, Travis and their children made their red carpet debut as a blended family for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids and Kourtney's youngest son, Reign.

The blended family wore chic black outfits for the event.

IVF struggles

In an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney opens up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about struggling with the IVF process as she and Travis try to have a baby together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney explains on the show.

She tells her mom, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause." Kourtney also says the medication has "put me into depression."

The mother of three adds that many people had been speculating about her weight gain, incorrectly assuming she was pregnant.

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," Kourtney adds.

Met Gala moment

Kourtney attended her first Met Gala wither her soon-to-be husband by her side on May 2, 2022.

Dressed for the gala's "Part Two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, Kourtney and Travis were show-stopping in their coordinating ensembles.

The pair rocked black-and-white looks -- and both of them donned skirts for the occasion, with Kourtney showing some leg with her high slit, and Travis looking stylish in a black, pleated kilt.

Meanwhile, the famed drummer kept the wild look classy in a black, satin-trimmed tux, and both lovebirds rocked white tuxedo shirts -- although Kourtney's was modified into a midriff-baring crop top.

Legally wed

Kourtney and Travis made things legal with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California on May 15, 2022.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET at the time. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have.”

An eyewitness told ET that the couple had a photo shoot outside the courthouse in Santa Barbara with family present.

"Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma MJ was there and so was Travis' dad," the eyewitness said. "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Italian wedding extravaganza

Kourtney and Travis exchanged "I dos" again in May of 2022, this time in Italy in front of family and friends. The lavish ceremony came after a day of pre-wedding events, in which their famous families were in attendance.

The couple exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. "The designers were happy to host this very special occasion," their rep told ET. Kourtney's children and Travis' kids as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana, were all by their side as the pair said "I do."

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance, as well as mom Kris, who helped walk Kourtney down the steps of the turn-of-the-century dwelling and to the altar.

Kris wore a blush-toned feather-fringed gown, while Kourtney dressed in a short lace and satin gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The Italian design house told ET that the veil was "hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words, 'family loyalty respect.'"

Kourtney held her mom's hand as she made her way to the altar, carrying a small bouquet of white and red roses in the other.

The couple partied the night away with family and friends by their side, with the festivities carrying on late into the evening.

A doting wife

Kourtney showed her commitment to her new husband after he was hospitalized in June 2022 with a bout of pancreatitis.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Travis shared on Instagram following the health scare. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Despite the scary situation, a source told ET that Travis and Kourtney were even "more connected" than before.

Tour life

In August 2022, Kourtney showed support for Travis by joining on him on the road for his performance with Machine Gun Kelly during a tour stop in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Captioning the photo slideshow, "tour wife," Kourtney shared some loved-up pics kissing Travis backstage, walking hand-in-hand ahead of his performance and a clip of the Blink-182 drummer doing his thing.

Travis commented on the post, writing, "Tour life’s better with you 🖤😈."

Kourtney shared more shots on her Story, showing off her tour fit, Travis' backstage locker room and more clips of the pair's epic performance.

Pressing pause on IVF

In December 2022, Kourtney revealed that she had stopped IVF treatments. In a post celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling, the mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her treadmill, which read that she ran three miles in 31 minutes and 31 seconds.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kourtney wrote, adding a series of smiley face emojis and drawing a gold star.

2023

She later addressed her IVF journey in March, after a fan speculated that she was pregnant in the comments of one of her Instagram posts.

"the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?" Kourtney wrote citing IVF as the reason for a perceived change in her appearance.

A look inside their private lives

The couple shared an intimate look at their Italian nuptials in the Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, giving fans a look at their Positano, Italy, wedding.

"This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney says in a clip for the project.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" she asks Travis in the special, to which he responds: "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one."

He continues, "Vegas was like our wild, rock-star wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as anyone else's wedding could have been..."

"And then Italy was just really romantic and classic," Kourtney chimes in.

More highlights from the special include a wedding toast from sister Kim, who declares: "There's really no love story like you guys."

One year married

The pair celebrated the one-year anniversary of their courthouse wedding with a special Instagram post.

"One year, forever to go," they both captioned the video, posted to each of their Instagram accounts, set to "Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green. Clips in the montage show off Kourtney and Travis' PDA outside the courthouse and in their convertible following the ceremony. Kourtney wore a short white dress and veil combo for the occasion. Travis complemented his suit with dark sunglasses.

IVF is over

During a May episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis tell her sister, Khloe, that Kourtney is currently ovulating and then pop out of the room to... take care of business.

When she returns, Kourtney explains that she and Travis are "officially done with IVF."

"We would love a baby more than anything," Kourtney adds, but later notes, "Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."

The IVF process proved difficult for Kourtney, who previously claimed that the medications her doctor provided for the treatment put her into "early menopause."

"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," Kourtney says in the episode. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."

She also noted that though she froze seven of her eggs when she was in her late 30s, none of them survived the thawing process.

Baby Barker loading

After trying for over year to get pregnant, both via IVF treatments and naturally, Kourtney announced in June that she and Travis are expecting while at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Following Kravis' big reveal, a source told ET that the couple is over the moon.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for them.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source added. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

The pair also revealed that they are expecting a son with an epic gender reveal party. With a drumroll from the proud dad, blue confetti and streamers flew through the air as their loved ones cheered.

"Little drummer boy coming soon," Kourtney captioned the post announcing the news.

Kourtney shared more maternity portraits with her husband, which were taken from the couple's announcement that they were having a baby boy.

In one series of snaps of Kourtney showing off her growing baby bump poolside, Travis left a telling comment on the post.

"I already know his name 😉," he wrote.

Legally a Barker

In June, Kourtney formally changed her last name to Barker, just over a year after legally marrying Travis.

"Say my name," she wrote on the June 30 Instagram post, sharing a snap of her new passport pic. Beneath the image is her newly minted full name: Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

