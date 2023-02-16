Spring is on the way, which means it is the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the warmer months with affordable designer clothing and accessories, Michael Kors is here to help us get ready for the upcoming season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale is taking an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25, so you can save on new totes, handbags, dresses, and more spring wardrobe essentials.

Shop Michael Kors Deals

Now through Monday, February 20, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel for carrying all your daily essentials.

Whether you are prepping for a spring wedding, vacation, a new job, or have been eyeing the latest fashion at Michael Kors, grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors Sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $89 WITH CODE SALE25 Shop Now

Logo Jacquard Fringed Poncho Michael Kors Logo Jacquard Fringed Poncho A poncho is a perfect piece to take you from winter to spring, keeping you warm while still having a stylish silhouette. $178 $60 WITH CODE SALE25 Shop Now

