Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale: Save Big on Handbags, Dresses, Shoes and More For Spring
Spring is on the way, which means it is the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the warmer months with affordable designer clothing and accessories, Michael Kors is here to help us get ready for the upcoming season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale is taking an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25, so you can save on new totes, handbags, dresses, and more spring wardrobe essentials.
Now through Monday, February 20, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel for carrying all your daily essentials.
Whether you are prepping for a spring wedding, vacation, a new job, or have been eyeing the latest fashion at Michael Kors, grab a new style for an extra 25% off during the Michael Kors Sale. Shop our favorites, below.
Available in powder blush, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
Celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with cargo pants. These comfy stretch cotton cargo pants will be a wardrobe essential this spring.
Add a pop of blue to your spring wardrobe with the Veronica crossbody bag. Plus, it comes with an adjustable crossbody strap for multiple carrying options.
A poncho is a perfect piece to take you from winter to spring, keeping you warm while still having a stylish silhouette.
This Saffiano leather tote bag features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening render. Its spacious interior can hold all of your daily essentials, making it the perfect travel companion this spring.
This poplin cutout dress can be paired with strappy sandals or a short heel for a spring wedding, cocktail party and more.
This statement-making satchel bag is crafted from luxe leather and features a polished chain-link pendant for decorative appeal.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Michael Kors' Parker loafer is a modern-day take on the timeless favorite. The tiger print makes these loafers a stylish option for the office but they will look just as chic on days off.
