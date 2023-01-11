Shopping

New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

By ETonline Staff
Valentine's Day Squishmallows
Squishmallows

Valentine's Day Squishmallows have arrived for 2023 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already selling out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

Some of this year's Valentine's Day Squishmallows are being sold exclusively at Target. With Valentine's Day around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends to gift for the holiday. Whether you have a Valentine's Day movie marathon planned or just want to surprise your little one, their new favorite Squishmallow squad member is sure to leave them love-struck. 

Shop Valentine's Squishmallows

Right now at Target, Syana the Ombré Fox is back in stock. This Target-exclusive Squishmallow has already sold out once before, so now's your chance to score this cuddly Valentine's Day gift

Squishmallows
Syana the Ombré Fox

This rare Squishmallow has a pink-to-purple ombré design with a textured tail made from ultrasoft, high-quality materials.

$25

Ahead, shop all of the best Valentine's Day Squishmallows at Target. For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

Target
Valentine’s Day Pug Dog

The cuddly pug dog features heart antennas to show some holiday spirit this Valentine's Day. 

$25
Target
Valentine’s Day Xander the Gray T-Rex Dinosaur

Xander the T-Rex recently dropped at Target. Xander loves traveling with his twin brother, Huey

$25
Target
Valentine’s Day Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot

Grow your Squishmallows Squad with Caparinne, a super-soft, collectible stuffed animal. 

$25

