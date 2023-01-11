New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

Valentine's Day Squishmallows have arrived for 2023 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already selling out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

Some of this year's Valentine's Day Squishmallows are being sold exclusively at Target. With Valentine's Day around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends to gift for the holiday. Whether you have a Valentine's Day movie marathon planned or just want to surprise your little one, their new favorite Squishmallow squad member is sure to leave them love-struck.

Shop Valentine's Squishmallows

Right now at Target, Syana the Ombré Fox is back in stock. This Target-exclusive Squishmallow has already sold out once before, so now's your chance to score this cuddly Valentine's Day gift.

Ahead, shop all of the best Valentine's Day Squishmallows at Target. For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Essentials to Meal Prep This Winter

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The 20 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023