Get a royal look!

Megan Markle’s favorite sneakers are featured in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which kicked off with special access to store credit card holders.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted sporting a pair of Veja’s White Esper Low sneakers during a visit to Australia with Prince Harry in 2018. Although the French brand prides itself on affordable prices, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers discounts of up to 25% off on sneakers from the popular footwear and accessories company.

Crafted in Brazil, Veja sneakers are made of organic cotton, rubber from the Amazon, and soles made from recycled plastic bottles. Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson are among the celebrity fans of the eco-friendly company.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Nordstrom

Besides Veja, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes brands like Nike, Fendi, Adidas, Hanky Panky, Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Theory, Alo, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams and more. Shoppers will find major markdowns on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, activewear, select items for men and kids, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to open up on Aug. 19, make sure you add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

